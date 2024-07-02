Pursuant to section 159(4) of the Companies Act, 2017 (the "Act"), the shareholders of the Company are hereby informed that the following seven (7) candidates have ﬁled with the Company notices of their intention along with requisite documents to offer themselves for election as Directors of the Company, at the Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, at 11.00 a.m., at Ramada Karachi Creek, Zulﬁqar Street 1, DHA Phase VIII, Karachi:

1 Mr. Tariq Moinuddin Khan Other 2 Mr. Kamran Nishat Other 3 Mr. Muhammad Kamran Nasir Other 4 Mr. Mahmud Yar Hiraj Other 5 Mr. Muhammad Kamran Mirza Other 6 Mr. Zafar Iqbal Sobani Independent 7 Ms. Maleeha Humayun Bangash Independent

Accordingly, shareholders in line with Section 159 of the Act will elect seven (07) directors as ﬁxed by the Board of Directors, for the next three (03) years commencing from July 09, 2024. No intention received under section 159(3) for Female Director category. However, the requirement for having a female director on the Board as speciﬁed in the Companies Act, 2017 and accompanying regulations is being complied with. The number of contestants is equal to the number of seats ﬁxed by the Board and will be elected unopposed at the said forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

Detailed proﬁles of the above candidates are available at the Company's website accessible at www.agp.com.pk.The independent directors have been chosen considering their experience, competencies, diversity, skills and knowledge in compliance with the requirements of Section 166 of the Act and the regulations issued thereunder.