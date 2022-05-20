AGRA : OKAHANDJA RELAUNCH

The new and improved Agra branch in Okahandja officially relaunched on Friday, 20 May 2022. The Agra Okahandja branch is now officially the biggest Agra branch outside of Windhoek.



The development now consists of the new 1 470 m2 branch and a new Feedstore of 1 000 m2. The paved yard boasts an area of 4 750 m2. The entire Agra service offering is now conveniently located at these new premises. The new branch is located across the street from its previous site in Martin Neib street.



Agra is committed to aiding the development of rural economies by expanding their footprint in towns that are dependent on agriculture, as well as other forms of primary production, manufacture and associated services. In an interview with Chrislemien Ströh, the senior marketing manager at Agra, she indicated that: "As a proudly Namibian company, we are deeply rooted in our local communities. We understand that in order to remain relevant, Agra needs to adapt and evolve as agriculture and the rest of the Namibian business landscape changes over time."



The branch relaunch offered special promotions and prizes to the people of Okahandja, as well as an opportunity for customers to interact with suppliers and Agra staff.



Ströh concluded: "We thank all of our Okahandja clients for their patience during the revamp and we hope that you enjoy the new store.



Photo: The new Agra Okahandja Branch



Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer AGRA Ltd. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 14:54:19 UTC.