    AGR   NA000A1KCRP0

AGRA LIMITED

(AGR)
End-of-day quote NAMIBIAN STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-30
2.230 ZAR    0.00%
Agra : 2022 AGRA AGRICULTURAL ACADEMY GRADUATION

07/08/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
Agra ProVision were proud to host their second Agra Agricultural Academy graduation, that took place on Friday 08 July 2022 at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek. Two graduates each received their NQF Level 5 National Diplomas in Animal Production and Plant Production. Eight others received NQF Level 4 National Certificates in the same fields, for their first-year completion of the two-year Diploma course material.

Disclaimer

AGRA Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 19:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 1 814 M - -
Net income 2021 59,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,07x
Yield 2021 5,56%
Capitalization 228 M 13,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRA LIMITED20.54%14
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-21.64%1 915
BAYWA AG6.12%1 443
GRAINCORP LIMITED1.82%1 283
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-21.13%1 040
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION4.53%957