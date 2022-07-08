Agra : 2022 AGRA AGRICULTURAL ACADEMY GRADUATION

Agra ProVision were proud to host their second Agra Agricultural Academy graduation, that took place on Friday 08 July 2022 at the Agra Bank Windhoek Ring in Windhoek. Two graduates each received their NQF Level 5 National Diplomas in Animal Production and Plant Production. Eight others received NQF Level 4 National Certificates in the same fields, for their first-year completion of the two-year Diploma course material.

