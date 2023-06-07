Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Agra Ventures Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PU3   CA0085051096

AGRA VENTURES LTD

(PU3)
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  2022-07-26
0.0185 EUR   -9.31%
Agra Ventures Appoints Jonathan Hirsh to its Board of Directors

06/07/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a company with diversified assets focused on the cannabis industry, announces that Jonathan Hirsh has been appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Best known for his influential work as @Weedstagram416 on the Instagram platform, Jonathan is a globally recognized figure in the cannabis industry, with multiple nominations for the Canadian Cannabis Awards, in both the “Influencer of the Year” and “Cannabis Crusader” categories. His impressive portfolio of partnerships comprises over 300 major cannabis-related brands.

As a respected voice in the cannabis discourse, Jonathan has journeyed worldwide to judge international cannabis competitions and share his insights at various industry events. Notably, he was among only seven judges invited to participate in the esteemed Jack Herer Cup in Amsterdam. He has also been a guest speaker at CannEx Jamaica in Montego Bay.

Jonathan's commitment to cannabis education led him to academia, where he served as a professor of cannabis history at Centennial College. Most recently, he was VP of Marketing and Consumer Experience for Mera Cannabis. There, Jonathan played a pivotal role in developing and launching one of Canada's first legal infused pre-rolls under the Avana and Countryside brands.

Management Commentary

"My fellow directors and I are pleased to welcome Jonathan to AGRA’s Board. His experience in the cannabis industry is expected to be a significant asset to the evolution of the Company’s strategic plan going forward," stated Nick Kuzyk, Director and CEO & Director of the Company.

About Agra Ventures Ltd.

Agra Ventures is a company with diversified assets focused on the cannabis industry. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is its 70% ownership of Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis as well as its proprietary CBD and THC test kits. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit www.agraventures.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nick Kuzyk, CEO & Director
E: ir@agraventures.com
T: (800) 783-6056

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan” “expect” “project” “intend” “believe” “anticipate” “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Agra Ventures described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Agra Ventures Ltd.


