    PU3   CA0085051096

AGRA VENTURES LTD

(PU3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Deutsche Boerse AG  -  06-01
0.0686 EUR   +31.67%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agra Ventures Issues Shares as Regular Payment of Partial Amount of Interest on Debt

06/02/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. (“AGRA” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company’s issuance of 54,636 common shares (the “Shares”) at a deemed price of approximately $0.52 per Share as payment of the portion of the quarterly amount of interest due in Shares on a loan entered into in December of 2020. All Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Agra Ventures Ltd.

Agra Ventures is a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. The company is dedicated to the cultivation, distribution and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products worldwide. Agra Ventures’ primary asset in Canada is Boundary Bay Cannabis located in Delta, BC, which is one of the largest cannabis greenhouse facilities focused on the cost-optimized cultivation of high-potency cannabis. Abroad, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active product distribution operations in Germany and is fully licensed in the United Kingdom.

For more information about Agra Ventures, please visit www.agraventures.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations
E: ir@agraventures.com
T: (800) 783-6056

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan” “expect” “project” “intend” “believe” “anticipate” “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Agra Ventures described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Agra Ventures Ltd.


Financials
Sales 2021 0,93 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net income 2021 -5,10 M -4,05 M -4,05 M
Net Debt 2021 20,8 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,26 M 1,79 M 1,79 M
EV / Sales 2020 50,4x
EV / Sales 2021 30,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart AGRA VENTURES LTD
Duration : Period :
Agra Ventures Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elise Coppens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jerry Habuda Independent Director
Joseph Perino Independent Director
J. Brian O'Neill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRA VENTURES LTD-85.88%2
SHIJIAZHUANG YILING PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.9.18%5 395
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-35.75%3 049
TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-36.28%2 278
PT INDUSTRI JAMU DAN FARMASI SIDO MUNCUL TBK15.61%2 100
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-45.92%1 900