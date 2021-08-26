Log in
    AGRA   CA0085051096

AGRA VENTURES LTD.

(AGRA)
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Agra Ventures Ltd. (AGRA)

08/26/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. -  Le 26 août/August 2021)

Agra Ventures Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every one hundred and fifty (150) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 12,986,374 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on August 26, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Agra Ventures Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour cent cinquante (150) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 12 986 374 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 26 août 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

Le 27 août/August 2021

Record Date/Date d’enregistrement:

Le 30 août/August 2021

Symbol/Symbole:

AGRA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

008505 20 8

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 008505 20 8 6

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

008505109/CA0085051096

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1,49 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
Net income 2020 -103 M -81,1 M -81,1 M
Net Debt 2020 33,7 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,0 M 30,8 M 30,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 31 463x
EV / Sales 2020 50,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart AGRA VENTURES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Agra Ventures Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRA VENTURES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Elise Coppens Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fiona Fitzmaurice Chief Financial Officer
Jerry Habuda Independent Director
Joseph Perino Independent Director
J. Brian O'Neill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRA VENTURES LTD.-27.27%31
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.-1.57%8 274
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD39.50%7 297
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-29.15%6 962
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.-13.72%3 382
CRONOS GROUP INC.-7.13%2 446