EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
2023 Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
The 36th Ordinary Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today voted to pay out a dividend for the 2022|23 financial year in the amount of € 0.90 per share (prior year dividend: € 0.75 per share). AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity.
The members of the Management Board, Markus Mühleisen (Chairman), Ingrid-Helen Arnold, Stephan Büttner and Norbert Harringer, in addition to the members of the Supervisory Board, were all relieved of their respective responsibilities for the 2022|23 financial year. Furthermore, as a result of the departure of Veronika Haslinger, Claudia Süssenbacher, General Manager of Raiffeisen-Holding Niederösterreich-Wien reg. Gen. m.b.H., was voted onto the Supervisory Board.
The Annual General Meeting also voted to appoint KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Vienna, to act as the auditor for the 2023|24 financial year.
At the Annual General Meeting, the Management Board of AGRANA presented the cornerstones of its new Sustainable Value Growth strategy. Against the backdrop of climate change and disruption along the entire value chain of the food production sector – from agriculture to the end customer – AGRANA will be focusing on the following key areas in the coming years:
By means of its Sustainable Value Growth strategy, AGRANA has initiated a future-oriented, pioneering process to achieve further profitable growth and sustainable success.
This press release is available in both German and English at www.agrana.com.
