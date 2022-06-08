|
AFR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
|English
|AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
|F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
|A-1020 Wien
|Austria
|www.agrana.com
1371113 08.06.2022
|Sales 2023
|
3 276 M
3 504 M
3 504 M
|Net income 2023
|
61,2 M
65,5 M
65,5 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
630 M
674 M
674 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|17,4x
|Yield 2023
|4,39%
|Capitalization
|
1 069 M
1 143 M
1 143 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,52x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 352
|Free-Float
|18,9%
|Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|17,10 €
|Average target price
|18,05 €
|Spread / Average Target
|5,56%