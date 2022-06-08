Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
  News
  Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:06 2022-06-08 am EDT
16.88 EUR   -1.32%
07:02aAFR : AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
EQ
07:01aAFR : AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
EQ
06/07AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Presentation Roadshow Madrid (7 June 2022)
PU
AFR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

06/08/2022 | 07:01am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

08.06.2022 / 13:00
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2021_22/AGRANA_JFB_2021_22_DE.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2021_22/AGGRANA_AFR_2021_22_EN.pdf

08.06.2022

Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.agrana.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1371113  08.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
