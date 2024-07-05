EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend Announcement
05.07.2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN99489h
ISIN AT000AGRANA3
Dividend Announcement
The 37th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 5 July 2024 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2024:
A dividend of € 0.90 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of € 56,240,078.
The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 10 July 2024, in respect of the 2023|24 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 11 July 2024. The dividend payment will be made from Monday, 15 July 2024, by credit entry by the custodian banks, net of 27.5% capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG (AGRANA) is an Austria-based company that processes agricultural raw materials. The Company manufactures foods and intermediate products for the downstream food industry, as well as for non-food applications. It operates through three segments: Sugar, Starch and Fruit. The products of the Sugar segment are marketed both directly to consumers through food retailers and to the sugar industry. In the Starch segment, the Company processes and refines mainly corn (maize) and potatoes into starch products. The Fruit segment develops and produces fruit preparations (fruit ingredients) and fruit juice concentrates. The Company operates over 50 production sites globally. The Company's subsidiaries include AGRANA Zucker GmbH, AGRANA Starke GmbH, AGRANA Marketing-und Vertriebsservice Gesellschaft mbH, AGRANA Bioethanol GmbH and Main Process SA, among others. The Company also manufactures animal feed and fertilizers.