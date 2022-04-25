Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
  News
  Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  04/25 06:21:38 am EDT
17.20 EUR   -1.15%
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of ? 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year

04/25/2022 | 08:33am EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Results
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: ???????Dividend proposal of ? 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year

25-Apr-2022 / 14:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dividend proposal of ? 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year
AGRANA reports positive outlook for 2022|23

The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG has today decided - subject to a corresponding resolution passed by the Supervisory Board - to propose a dividend payout in the amount of ? 0.75 per share for the 2021|22 financial year (dividend for 2020|21: ? 0.85 per share) to the 35th Annual General Meeting to be held on 8 July 2022.

AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while simultaneously maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events such as the war in Ukraine and the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend policy.

Following the conclusion of internal impairment tests, AGRANA generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2021|22 financial year (1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022) in an amount of ? 24.7 million (prior year: ? 78.7 million). The extraordinary items related to the Ukraine war (largely non-cash expenses related to asset and goodwill impairments) therefore ultimately amounted to a negative ? 72.4 million. Earnings per share declined to a negative ? 0.20 (prior year: ? 0.96). Consolidated revenue amounted to ? 2,901.5 million (prior year: ? 2,547.0 million).

Despite all of the challenges faced, AGRANA has made a sound start to the 2022|23 financial year and forecasts a very significant improvement in EBIT in the first quarter of 2022|23. A very considerable increase in EBIT is also anticipated for the full year 2022|23. In consolidated revenues a significant increase is forecast. The above statements are based on assumptions that the war in Ukraine is temporary and remains regional in its scope, that physical supplies of energy and other commodities are maintained, and that procurement and distribution markets can in part return to normal during the 2022|23 financial year. AGRANA also anticipates that the sharp price rises, particularly those related to the commodities and energy markets, can be passed on by means of new customer contracts.

The publication of the Annual Report 2021|22, in addition to all of the details relating to the annual results for 2021|22 and the outlook for 2022|23, will take place as scheduled on 13 May 2022.

This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.

25-Apr-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1334415

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1334415  25-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334415&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 790 M 3 007 M 3 007 M
Net income 2022 54,8 M 59,1 M 59,1 M
Net Debt 2022 494 M 532 M 532 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 1 087 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 8 815
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,40 €
Average target price 18,90 €
Spread / Average Target 8,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Mühleisen Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Harringer Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Heer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.16%1 172
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-5.42%4 881
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-11.23%666
BONDUELLE-19.81%579
LA DORIA S.P.A.0.24%544
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-2.12%304