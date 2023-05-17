AGRANA Beteiligungs : Corporate Governance Report 2022|23

Corporate governance report

This corporate governance report combines the corporate governance report of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG and

the consolidated corporate governance report of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG pursuant to sections 243c and 267b Austrian Commercial Code (UGB) in conjunction with section 251 (3) UGB.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is a public limited company (a stock corporation) under Austrian law and is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. The legal framework for corporate governance at AGRANA is provided by Austrian stock corporation law and capital market law, the regulations on employee co-determination, the Articles of Association and the terms of reference (the charters) of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG. In addition, the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance (ACCG), which can be found on the website of the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance at www.corporate-governance.at, provides the framework for the direction and oversight of the company with the aim of ensuring a high degree of transparency for all stakeholders.

The ACCG consists of binding so-called L rules (these are based on legal requirements); of C rules (comply-or-explain rules), which are expected to be adhered to, with deviations to be explained in order to achieve compliance with

the ACCG; and of R rules (recommendations), non-compliance with which requires neither disclosure nor explanation.

Commitment to the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance

AGRANA is committed to the provisions of the Austrian Code of Corporate Governance. In the 2022|23 financial year, AGRANA applied the ACCG in the version of January 2021. At its meetings on 23 November 2022 and 16 February 2023, the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG discussed matters of corporate governance and unanimously adopted the statement of compliance with the ACCG.

Under rule 62 of the ACCG, the implementation of and compliance with the individual rules of the ACCG must be externally evaluated on a regular basis and at least every three years. This was done for the 2020|21 financial year by KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, based on the January 2021 edition

of the questionnaire issued by the Austrian Working Group for Corporate Governance for the purpose of assessing compliance with the ACCG. The report on this external evaluation is available at www.agrana.com/en/ir/corporate- governance. A renewed evaluation of compliance with the rules of the ACCG will be performed in the 2023|24 financial year.

In the 2022|23 financial year, AGRANA adhered to all C rules of the ACCG except as explained in the following:

Rule 27 (Management Board compensation criteria)

The existing employment contracts of the Management Board members do not tie variable compensation to non-financial criteria and only partly specify maximum amounts.

The existing employment contracts of the Management Board members do not tie variable compensation to non-financial criteria and only partly specify maximum amounts. Rule 27a (severance pay)

In the event that a Management Board appointment is withdrawn, severance pay has been agreed in accordance with the provisions of the Employees Act. The contracts of members of the Management Board partly contain ceilings on severance pay.

The approach in respect of rules 27 and 27a was adopted by the Supervisory Board and implemented by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in the contracts of the Management Board members. A new Management Board compensation policy will be submitted to the vote of the 36th Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2023.