AGRANA Beteiligungs : Invitation to the AGM 2023

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Vienna, FN 99489 h ISIN AT000AGRANA3 ("Company") Convention of the 36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft We would like to invite our shareholders to the 36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft on Friday, July 07, 2023, at 11:00 o'clock, at Raiffeisen Forum, A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1. AGENDA Presentation of the annual financial statements including the Management Report and the Corporate Governance Report, the consolidated financial statements includ- ing the Group Management Report, the proposal for appropriation of profits, and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/2023 Resolution on the appropriation of profits Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Manage- ment Board for the financial year 2022/2023 Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/2023 Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 2023/2024 Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2022/2023 Resolution on the amendment of the Remuneration Policy Election to the Supervisory Board DOCUMENTS FOR THE GENERAL MEETING; PROVISION OF INFOR- MATION ON THE WEBSITE In particular, the following documents will be available on the Company's website, en- tered in the commercial register, at www.agrana.com/en or www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meetingno later than June 16, 2023: Convening and agenda,

Proposed resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the 36 th Annual General Meeting,

Annual General Meeting, Remuneration Report 2022/23 of the AGRANA Management Board and Supervi- sory Board,

Remuneration Policy 2022/23 of the AGRANA Management Board and Supervi- sory Board,

Statement by the candidate for election to the Supervisory Board as mentioned in Agenda Item 9, pursuant to § 87 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, includ- ing the candidate's CV,

Consolidated financial statements with combined management report for the finan- cial year 2022/23 (Annual Report),

Annual financial statements of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG for the financial year 2022/23 (Annual Financial Report),

Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2022/23,

Report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/23. III. RECORD DATE AND CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE GENERAL MEETING The right to participate in the General Meeting and to exercise the voting right and any other rights of shareholders to be asserted in connection with the General Meeting is subject to the holding of shares as per the end of June 27, 2023 (24:00 o'clock, Vienna time) (record date). Only persons who are holding shares on the record date and provide evidence thereof have the right to participate in the General Meeting. For proof of the shareholding on the record date, a deposit confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act must be presented, which must be received by the Company no later than July 04, 2023 (24:00 o'clock, Vienna time), exclusively via and to any of the following communication channels and addresses: for transmission of the deposit confirmation in text form as approved by § 13 (7) of the Articles of Association By email to anmeldung.agrana@hauptversammlung.at (Deposit confirmations please in PDF format) for transmission of the deposit confirmation in writing with legally binding signa- tures By post or messenger By SWIFT

- 3 - The shareholders are requested to contact their respective custodian bank and to arrange for the issuance and transmission of a deposit confirmation. The record date has no effect on the salability of the shares, and no significance for dividend entitlement. Deposit confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act The deposit confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank headquartered in a state that is either a member state of the European Economic Area or a full member of the OECD, and shall comprise the following data (§ 10a (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act): Information about the issuer: Name/company and address or a code used for trans- actions between banks (SWIFT code)

Information about the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth for indi- viduals, register and register number for legal entities, if applicable

Information about the shares: Number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN AT000AGRANA3 (internationally accepted securities identification number)

Depository number, securities account number or other designation as applicable

Time or period to which the deposit confirmation refers The deposit confirmation as proof of the shareholding for participation in the General Meeting must refer to the end of the record date June 27, 2023 (24:00 o'clock, Vienna time). The deposit confirmation will be accepted in German or English. Proof of identity For purposes of identification, the shareholders and their representatives are requested to hold a valid official photo identification card ready upon registration. If you wish to attend the General Meeting as a representative, please bring along your proxy in addition to your official photo ID. If the original of the proxy has already been sent to the Company, you will facilitate access by presenting a copy of the proxy with you. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft reserves the right to determine the identity of the persons wishing to attend the meeting. If it is not possible to establish a person's identity, admission may be refused. IV. OPTION OF APPOINTING A REPRESENTATIVE, AND PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED Every shareholder who is entitled to participation in the General Meeting and has demonstrated this to the Company in accordance with the stipulations in Item III of the present Invitation has the right to appoint a representative to participate in the General Meeting on behalf and in the name of this shareholder, having the same rights as the shareholder whom the proxy represents.

AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH A-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 anmeldung.agrana@hauptversammlung.at (Proxies please in PDF format) GIBAATWGGMS (Message Type MT598 or MT599; ISIN AT000AGRANA3 must be indicated in the text) - 4 - Proxy shall be granted to a specified person (an individual or an entity) in text form (§13 II of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act), whereby multiple persons may be authorized. Proxy can be granted both before and during the General Meeting. For the transmission of proxies, we offer the following communication channels and ad- dresses: By post or messenger By email to By SWIFT For credit institutions The proxies must arrive at one of the aforementioned addresses no later than July 06, 2023, 16:00 o'clock, Vienna time, unless they are handed over to the entrance and exit supervision at the General Meeting on the day of the General Meeting. Forms for granting and revocation of proxies can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.agrana.com/en or www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting. In the interest of smooth handling, please always use the form sheets provided. Details concerning the proxy, in particular the text form and the contents of the proxy, can be found in the proxy form sheet provided to the shareholders. If the shareholder has granted proxy to his or her custodian credit institution (§ 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act), it is sufficient for the latter to declare, in addition to the deposit confirmation and in the way prescribed for transmission of the same to the Com- pany, that it has been granted proxy. Shareholders may personally exercise their rights at the General Meeting even after granting proxy. Personal appearance is deemed a revocation of any previously granted proxy. The above rules on granting of proxy shall apply mutatis mutandis to the revocation of the same. Independent representative for the exercise of voting rights As a special service to the shareholders, a representative from the Investor's Association (Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA), A-1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22, will be available as an independent voting proxy for the exercise of voting rights, subject to directives, at the General Meeting; a special proxy form sheet for this can be downloaded from the Company's website at www.agrana.com/en or www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting . In addition, you may also contact Dr. Michael Knap from the IVA directly via phone +43 1 8763343-30, or email to knap.agrana@hauptversammlung.at.