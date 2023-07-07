WELCOME
to the 36th Annual General Meeting
of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
AGRANA 2022|23 Online:
reports.agrana.com/en
AGRANA Investor Relations:
www.agrana.com/en/ir
Vienna | 7 July 2023
36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA | 7 July 2023
1
AGENDA ITEMS
- Presentation of the annual financial statements including the Management Report and the Corporate Governance Report, the consolidated financial statements including the Group Management Report, the proposal for appropriation of profits, and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022|23
- Resolution on the appropriation of profits
- Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2022|23
- Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022|23
- Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board
- Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 2023|24
- Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2022|23
- Resolution on the amendment of the Remuneration Policy
- Election to the Supervisory Board
36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA | 7 July 2023
2
FIRST AGENDA ITEM
Presentation of the annual financial statements including the Management Report and the Corporate Governance Report, the consolidated financial statements including the Group Management Report, the proposal for appropriation of profits, and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022|23
Since the submission of the aforementioned documents is only for the purposes of providing information for the General Meeting, there will be no resolution on this agenda item. The 2022|23 annual financial statements have already been approved by the Supervisory Board.
36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA | 7 July 2023
3
2022|23
REPORT OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD
4
Despite multiple crises
- Operationally very good business year 2022|23
- Stable raw material and customer supply
- Handling of the strategic agenda
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 09:10:09 UTC.