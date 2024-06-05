T H E N A T U R A L U P G R A D E
Roadshow Paris
6 June 2024
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
AGRANA Online report 2023|24:
reports.agrana.com/en
Contents
- Introduction & business overview
- Strategy; AGRANA Management
- FOCUS on ESG
- Segment overview: Fruit, Starch and Sugar
- War in Ukraine
- Financials 2023|24
- Outlook 2024|25
Introduction & business overview
AGRANA Group
Everyone knows "Wiener Zucker"
AGRANA products in daily life
At a glance
FRUIT
STARCH
SUGAR
- Fruit juice concentrates customers are fruit juice and beverage bottlers and fillers
- Fruit preparations are special customised products for
- the dairy industry,
- the baked products industry,
- the ice-cream industry.
- AGRANA produces starch and special starch products
- Starch is a complex carbohydrate which is insoluble in water. Starch is used in food processing e.g. as thickener and for technical purposes e.g. in the paper manufacturing process
- Bioethanol is part of our starch
business
Sugar is sold to
- consumers via the food trade and
- manufacturers: e.g. soft drinks industry, confectionery industry, fermentation industry, other food and beverage industries
55 Production sites worldwide
Segmentation by segment
FRUIT
STARCH
26 fruit preparation plants and
5 starch plants
14 fruit concentrate plants
(incl. 2 bioethanol plants)
Countries with production sites
Countries with production sites
Main markets
Starch plants
Bioethanol plants
SUGAR
7 sugar beet plants
2 raw sugar refineries &
1 Instantina plant
Czech Rep.
Slovakia
Austria Hungary*
Romania*
Bosnia-
Herzegovina
Bulgaria
Countries with plants
Beet sugar plants
Raw sugar refinery
Other markets
Distribution centre
* Also with refining
activities
2023|24 financial year
Agricultural raw materials processed: 9.0 million tonnes
2%
9%
Beet
5.7 million tonnes
22%
Raw sugar
0.3 million tonnes
Grain
2.0 million tonnes
3 Mio. t
6 Mio. t
Potato
0.2 million tonnes
64%
Fruits
0.8 million tonnes
3%
Revenue by product group (2023|24)
FOCUS on Food
FRUIT
STARCH
SUGAR
€ 1,566.9 m
€ 1,148.7 m
€ 1,071.3 m
AGRANA Group
Our History
EXPANSION
EXPANSION
Of market position in Asia
ACQUISITION
of the American
organic distribution
company
Marroquin
Organic
DEVELOPMENT
of the company's presence in the area of fruit preparations in the Middle East
through the acquisition of the Indian fruit processing plant SAIKRUPA Fruit Processing Pvt. Ltd.
International
EXPANSION
OPENING
of the company's
FOUNDING
of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
50% ACQUISITION
In the Hungarian corn starch und Isoglucose mill
HUNGRANA
of the third business segment, Fruit, with the areas of fruit preparations and fruit juice concentrates
and Africa with plants in Cairo|Egypt and Johannesburg|South Africa
OPENING
of the wheat starch plant in Pischelsdorf| Austria
OPENING
of packaging stock and logistics hub in Kaposvár|HU
presence of fruit
of the Betaine plant
preparations in Algeria
in Tulln|Austria
by acquiring Elafruits
SPA
1988 1989 1990
PARTNER-
SHIP
with
Germany's
Südzucker
AG
1991 2003 2008
INITIAL PUBLIC
OFFERING (IPO)
of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
1990-2008
2010 - 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
OPENING
MERGER
OPENING
OPENING
Of the bioethanol
of AGRANA Juice
of the new
of a second fruit
facility in
Holding GmbH and
AGRANA
preparation plant in
Pischelsdorf|
Ybbstaler Juice Austria
Research &
Changzhou|China
Austria
GmbH and the launch
Innovation
of the new brand
Center (ARIC) in
AUSTRIA JUICE
Tulln|Austria
EXPANSION
EXPANSION
of the wheat starch
plant in
of the company's presence in the area
Pischelsdorf|Austria
of fruit preparations with a fourth US-
2019 2020 - 2023
EXPANSION
of market position in Asia through the acquisition of the japanese fruit processing of TAIYO Kagaku Co. Ltd.
EXPANSION of the sugar and starch segments through acquisitions in Bosnia- Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary
plant in Lysander|USA
EXPANSION
of market position in South
America through the
acquisition of 100% of the
share in Main Process S.A.,
a producer of fruit
preparations in Argentina
