AGRANA Beteiligungs AG (AGRANA) is an Austria-based company that processes agricultural raw materials. The Company manufactures foods and intermediate products for the downstream food industry, as well as for non-food applications. It operates through three segments: Sugar, Starch and Fruit. The products of the Sugar segment are marketed both directly to consumers through food retailers and to the sugar industry. In the Starch segment, the Company processes and refines mainly corn (maize) and potatoes into starch products. The Fruit segment develops and produces fruit preparations (fruit ingredients) and fruit juice concentrates. The Company operates over 50 production sites globally. The Company's subsidiaries include AGRANA Zucker GmbH, AGRANA Starke GmbH, AGRANA Marketing-und Vertriebsservice Gesellschaft mbH, AGRANA Bioethanol GmbH and Main Process SA, among others. The Company also manufactures animal feed and fertilizers.

Sector Food Processing