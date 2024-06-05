T H E N A T U R A L U P G R A D E

Roadshow Paris

6 June 2024

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

AGRANA Online report 2023|24:

reports.agrana.com/en

Contents

  1. Introduction & business overview
  2. Strategy; AGRANA Management
  3. FOCUS on ESG
  4. Segment overview: Fruit, Starch and Sugar
  5. War in Ukraine
  6. Financials 2023|24
  7. Outlook 2024|25

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

2

T H E N A T U R A L U P G R A D E

Introduction & business overview

AGRANA Group

Everyone knows "Wiener Zucker"

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

4

AGRANA products in daily life

At a glance

FRUIT

STARCH

SUGAR

  • Fruit juice concentrates customers are fruit juice and beverage bottlers and fillers
  • Fruit preparations are special customised products for
    • the dairy industry,
    • the baked products industry,
    • the ice-cream industry.
  • AGRANA produces starch and special starch products
  • Starch is a complex carbohydrate which is insoluble in water. Starch is used in food processing e.g. as thickener and for technical purposes e.g. in the paper manufacturing process
  • Bioethanol is part of our starch

business

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

Sugar is sold to

  • consumers via the food trade and
  • manufacturers: e.g. soft drinks industry, confectionery industry, fermentation industry, other food and beverage industries

6

55 Production sites worldwide

Segmentation by segment

FRUIT

STARCH

26 fruit preparation plants and

5 starch plants

14 fruit concentrate plants

(incl. 2 bioethanol plants)

Countries with production sites

Countries with production sites

Main markets

Starch plants

Bioethanol plants

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

SUGAR

7 sugar beet plants

2 raw sugar refineries &

1 Instantina plant

Czech Rep.

Slovakia

Austria Hungary*

Romania*

Bosnia-

Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Countries with plants

Beet sugar plants

Raw sugar refinery

Other markets

Distribution centre

* Also with refining

activities

7

2023|24 financial year

Agricultural raw materials processed: 9.0 million tonnes

2%

9%

Beet

5.7 million tonnes

22%

Raw sugar

0.3 million tonnes

Grain

2.0 million tonnes

3 Mio. t

6 Mio. t

Potato

0.2 million tonnes

64%

Fruits

0.8 million tonnes

3%

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

8

Revenue by product group (2023|24)

FOCUS on Food

FRUIT

STARCH

SUGAR

€ 1,566.9 m

€ 1,148.7 m

€ 1,071.3 m

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

9

AGRANA Group

Our History

EXPANSION

EXPANSION

Of market position in Asia

ACQUISITION

of the American

organic distribution

company

Marroquin

Organic

DEVELOPMENT

of the company's presence in the area of fruit preparations in the Middle East

through the acquisition of the Indian fruit processing plant SAIKRUPA Fruit Processing Pvt. Ltd.

International

EXPANSION

OPENING

of the company's

FOUNDING

of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

50% ACQUISITION

In the Hungarian corn starch und Isoglucose mill

HUNGRANA

of the third business segment, Fruit, with the areas of fruit preparations and fruit juice concentrates

and Africa with plants in Cairo|Egypt and Johannesburg|South Africa

OPENING

of the wheat starch plant in Pischelsdorf| Austria

OPENING

of packaging stock and logistics hub in Kaposvár|HU

presence of fruit

of the Betaine plant

preparations in Algeria

in Tulln|Austria

by acquiring Elafruits

SPA

1988 1989 1990

PARTNER-

SHIP

with

Germany's

Südzucker

AG

1991 2003 2008

INITIAL PUBLIC

OFFERING (IPO)

of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

1990-2008

2010 - 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018

OPENING

MERGER

OPENING

OPENING

Of the bioethanol

of AGRANA Juice

of the new

of a second fruit

facility in

Holding GmbH and

AGRANA

preparation plant in

Pischelsdorf|

Ybbstaler Juice Austria

Research &

Changzhou|China

Austria

GmbH and the launch

Innovation

of the new brand

Center (ARIC) in

AUSTRIA JUICE

Tulln|Austria

EXPANSION

EXPANSION

of the wheat starch

plant in

of the company's presence in the area

Pischelsdorf|Austria

of fruit preparations with a fourth US-

2019 2020 - 2023

EXPANSION

of market position in Asia through the acquisition of the japanese fruit processing of TAIYO Kagaku Co. Ltd.

EXPANSION of the sugar and starch segments through acquisitions in Bosnia- Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary

plant in Lysander|USA

EXPANSION

of market position in South

America through the

acquisition of 100% of the

share in Main Process S.A.,

a producer of fruit

preparations in Argentina

A G R A N A | Ro a d s h o w Pa r i s | 6 J u n e 2 0 2 4

1 0

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 21:35:06 UTC.