AGRANA Beteiligungs : Report on the first half of 2021|22

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG | First half of 2021|22

Letter from the Management Board

Dear Investor,

In the first half of 2021|22 we achieved EBIT earnings of € 44.8 million (first half of the prior year: € 55.8 million). Despite an extremely volatile business environment, we thus remain on track and reiterate our positive EBIT guidance for the full financial year. Specifically, this means that in 2021|22, we plan to exceed last year's € 78.7 million operating profit signifi- cantly, which is to say by at least 10%.

A heterogeneous business trajectory since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to sharp swings between the quarters of the prior year, which is resulting in some base effects in the opposite direction this financial year. This is one reason why, after a weaker first six months of 2021|22, we are projecting significantly stronger earnings in the second half of the year than one year earlier.

It is a well-known fact that commodity markets have soared dramatically in the past several months, also taking the prices of agricultural commodities to levels 30% to 50% above those of a year ago. Higher energy costs too are weighing on earnings in all our business segments. The coronavirus pandemic with all its ripple effects - including for our customers - is not over yet. In the coming months, volatile markets both on the purchasing and sales sides will continue to demand our close attention and careful management.

We are confident that we will master these challenges well. In the past quarters we have already taken measures to both deal with the price increases faced in procurement and to reflect the higher production costs in adjusted sales prices. The strategic partnerships we have built over three decades, as well as our market position, will certainly be helpful in this area.

At AGRANA, the second half of the year is always a time of intensive campaign production (beet, potato, wet corn, apple). In the Sugar segment, all plants have been running at full capacity since the beginning of October, and capacity utilisation is projected to increase compared to the prior year thanks to a higher volume of beet. Rising sugar prices too will improve earnings in the second half of 2021|22. In the Fruit segment, a 2021 apple campaign marked by good volume is expected to lead to a recovery for the fruit juice concentrate business in the latter half of the year.

Sustainability is an integral aspect of AGRANA's business activities. To underpin our commitment to climate protection, the Group joined the Science Based Targets initiative in July 2021 and will establish corresponding climate targets within 24 months.

Dear valued shareholder, please be assured that the AGRANA team will continue to tackle the work ahead with high ambition and motivation. Our goal is not just to achieve our short-term financial targets but, in the long term, to fully leverage the potential of a strong, innovative and well-positioned company.

The Management Board team of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Markus Mühleisen Ingrid-Helen Arnold Stephan Büttner Norbert Harringer

Chief Executive Officer