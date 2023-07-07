Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Agrana Beteiligungs-

AG on 7. Juli 2023

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of profits

Number of shares voting valid: 52,684,580

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.31 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,684,580

FOR-Votes

52,639,315 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

45,265 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

32,073 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Manage-ment Board for the financial year 2022/2023

Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460

FOR-Votes

52,668,599 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

39,861 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

8,091 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/2023

Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460

FOR-Votes

52,149,267 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

559,193 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

8,091 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 52,716,547

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,716,547

FOR-Votes

52,713,907 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

2,640 votes.

ABSTENTIONS 4 votes.

Agenda item 6:

Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 2023/2024

Number of shares voting valid: 52,713,611

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,713,611

FOR-Votes

51,782,602 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

931,009 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

2,940 votes.

Agenda item 7:

Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2022/2023

Number of shares voting valid: 52,712,631

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,712,631

FOR-Votes

51,385,814 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,326,817 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

4,020 votes.

Agenda item 8:

Resolution on the amendment of the Remuneration Policy

Number of shares voting valid: 52,712,651

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,712,651

FOR-Votes

52,231,848 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

480,803 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

4,000 votes.

Agenda item 9:

Election to the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 52,662,947

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.28 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,662,947

FOR-Votes

50,989,763 votes.

AGAINST-Votes

1,673,184 votes.

ABSTENTIONS

53,704 votes.

