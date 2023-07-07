Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Agrana Beteiligungs-

AG on 7. Juli 2023

Agenda item 2:

Resolution on the appropriation of profits

Number of shares voting valid: 52,684,580

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.31 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,684,580

FOR-Votes 52,639,315 votes. AGAINST-Votes 45,265 votes. ABSTENTIONS 32,073 votes.

Agenda item 3:

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Manage-ment Board for the financial year 2022/2023

Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460

FOR-Votes 52,668,599 votes. AGAINST-Votes 39,861 votes. ABSTENTIONS 8,091 votes.

Agenda item 4:

Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/2023

Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460

FOR-Votes 52,149,267 votes. AGAINST-Votes 559,193 votes. ABSTENTIONS 8,091 votes.

Agenda item 5:

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares voting valid: 52,716,547

Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %

Total number of valid votes: 52,716,547