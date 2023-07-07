Voting results for the ordinary general meeting of Agrana Beteiligungs-
AG on 7. Juli 2023
Agenda item 2:
Resolution on the appropriation of profits
Number of shares voting valid: 52,684,580
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.31 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,684,580
FOR-Votes
52,639,315 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
45,265 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
32,073 votes.
Agenda item 3:
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Manage-ment Board for the financial year 2022/2023
Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460
FOR-Votes
52,668,599 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
39,861 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
8,091 votes.
Agenda item 4:
Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022/2023
Number of shares voting valid: 52,708,460
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.35 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,708,460
FOR-Votes
52,149,267 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
559,193 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
8,091 votes.
Agenda item 5:
Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 52,716,547
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,716,547
FOR-Votes
52,713,907 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
2,640 votes.
ABSTENTIONS 4 votes.
Agenda item 6:
Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 2023/2024
Number of shares voting valid: 52,713,611
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,713,611
FOR-Votes
51,782,602 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
931,009 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
2,940 votes.
Agenda item 7:
Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2022/2023
Number of shares voting valid: 52,712,631
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,712,631
FOR-Votes
51,385,814 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
1,326,817 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
4,020 votes.
Agenda item 8:
Resolution on the amendment of the Remuneration Policy
Number of shares voting valid: 52,712,651
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.36 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,712,651
FOR-Votes
52,231,848 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
480,803 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
4,000 votes.
Agenda item 9:
Election to the Supervisory Board
Number of shares voting valid: 52,662,947
Those correspond to this portion of the registered capital: 84.28 %
Total number of valid votes: 52,662,947
FOR-Votes
50,989,763 votes.
AGAINST-Votes
1,673,184 votes.
ABSTENTIONS
53,704 votes.
