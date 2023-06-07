Advanced search
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG

(AGR)
05:00:43 2023-06-07 am EDT
17.78 EUR   +0.99%
05:02a Agrana Beteiligungs : Statement pursuant to § 87 II of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - Ms. Claudia Süssenbacher
PU
04:58a Agrana Beteiligungs : Invitation to the AGM 2023
PU
03:44a Agrana Beteiligungs : AGM Invitation & Agenda
PU
AGRANA Beteiligungs : Statement pursuant to § 87 II of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act - Ms. Claudia Süssenbacher

06/07/2023 | 05:02am EDT
Ms. Claudia Süssenbacher

For submission to the 36th Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Ak-

tiengesellschaft on July 7, 2023

Statement pursuant to § 87 II of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act

Pursuant to § 87 II of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), any person proposed for election to the Supervisory Board must submit to the General Meeting his or her professional qualification, professional or comparable functions, and any circumstances that could cause concern for bias.

Concerning my professional qualifications and my professional or comparable functions, I refer to my attached CV.

Thus, I have the professional qualifications that are required for serving on the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft.

I hereby furthermore declare that

  1. I have disclosed all circumstances in connection with § 87 II of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act, and according to my appraisal there are no circumstances which could give rise to the concern of me being biased,
  2. I have not been finally convicted of any legally punishable offense, in particular not any that might cast a doubt on my professional reliability pursuant to § 87 IIa 3 of the Austrian Stock Corporations Act,
  3. there are no impediments to appointment within the meaning of § 86 (2), in particular § 86 (2) 1 in conjunction with § 86 (3) (exceedance of the legal maximum number of supervisory board mandates) and § 86 (4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG),
  4. I do not exercise any corporate functions in other companies that are competing with AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, and
  5. I am not in any business or personal relationship with AGRANA Beteiligungs-Ak- tiengesellschaft or its Management Board that would establish a material conflict of interest and therefore might influence my behavior as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Enclosed:

CV

Vienna, 11 May 2023

signed by: Claudia Süssenbacher

2

Curriculum Vitae: Mag. Dr. Claudia Süssenbacher MBL

Since March 1, 2023:

Management of Raiffeisen-HoldingNÖ-Wien and

Member of the Management Board of RLB NÖ-Wien,

Business Group Risk Management

Responsible for the following areas:

Risk Management, Restructuring, Compliance, Legal and Infrastructure & Safety Management

2020: BU Manager of Corporate Risk Management, Erste Group Bank AG & Erste Bank der Oesterreichischen Sparkassen AG

2016: BU Manager of Operational Risk Management Retail/Corporate, Erste Bank der Oesterreichischen Sparkassen AG

2011: Department Manager of Credit Restructuring Corporates, Erste Bank der Oesterreichischen Sparkassen AG

2006: Group Manager Credit Restructuring Corporates, UniCredit Bank Austria

2002: Employee Credit Restructuring, UniCredit Bank Austria

2001: Trainee Program, Creditanstalt AG

Study of law

* 1977

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
