  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
  News
  Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG

(AGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:15 2023-05-17 am EDT
17.28 EUR   -0.14%
01:40aAnnual Results 2022|23 : Presentation for analysts and investors
PU
01:40aAgrana Beteiligungs : Corporate Governance Report 2022|23
PU
01:32aAGRANA delivers solid performance in 2022|23 financial year
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Annual Results 2022|23: Presentation for analysts and investors

05/17/2023 | 01:40am EDT
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Annual Results for 2022|23

Presentation for investors and analysts

AGRANA 2022|23 Online:

reports.agrana.com/en

Vienna, 17 May 2023

SETTING OUT FOR NEW HORIZONS

(1) Customer and market orientation

(2) Value-added focus

(3) Organisational change

(4) Profitable growth

(5) Doing business sustainably

AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023

2

STRATEGY UPDATE

GOOD PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC AGENDA

The Management Board looks forward to presenting the results of the

work and the core elements of the new strategy

concept at the Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2023.

AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023

3

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

  • Diversified, sustainable business model -> stabilising influence in turbulent times
  • Strong crisis management
  • Turnaround in the Sugar segment -> key driver of the earnings improvement
  • Targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions submitted to SBTi
  • Positive guidance for financial year 2023|24
  • Volatile markets will continue to demand our close attention and careful management

AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023

4

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23

OVERVIEW - KEY FIGURES

Revenue: € 3,637.4 m

(2021|22: € 2,901.5 m)

Operating profit1: € 158.4 m

(2021|22: € 86.5 m)

Operating margin: 4.4%

(2021|22: 3.0%)







EBIT: € 88.3 m

(2021|22: € 24.7 m)

Earnings per share: € 0.25

(2021|22: loss per share of € 0.20)

Dividend per share2: € 0.90

(2021|22: € 0.75)







8,730

Employees (FTEs)

55

Production

sites

  1. Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures.
  2. Proposal to the AGM.

AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023

5

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Financials
Sales 2023 3 591 M 3 900 M 3 900 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
Net Debt 2023 703 M 763 M 763 M
P/E ratio 2023 49,4x
Yield 2023 4,77%
Capitalization 1 081 M 1 174 M 1 174 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 8 858
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,30 €
Average target price 18,25 €
Spread / Average Target 5,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Mühleisen Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Pröll Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Karpfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG15.72%1 174
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-4.66%3 155
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.4.35%544
BONDUELLE-16.74%389
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-31.34%334
PICKLES CORPORATION6.47%114
