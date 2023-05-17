Annual Results 2022|23: Presentation for analysts and investors
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Annual Results for 2022|23
Presentation for investors and analysts
AGRANA 2022|23 Online:
reports.agrana.com/en
Vienna, 17 May 2023
SETTING OUT FOR NEW HORIZONS
(1) Customer and market orientation
(2) Value-added focus
(3) Organisational change
(4) Profitable growth
(5) Doing business sustainably
AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023
2
STRATEGY UPDATE
GOOD PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC AGENDA
The Management Board looks forward to presenting the results of the
work and the core elements of the new strategy
concept at the
Annual General Meeting on 7 July 2023.
AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023
3
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23
STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Diversified, sustainable business model -> stabilising influence in turbulent times
Strong crisis management
Turnaround in the Sugar segment -> key driver of the earnings improvement
Targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions submitted to SBTi
Positive guidance for financial year 2023|24
Volatile markets will continue to demand our close attention and careful management
AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023
4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23
OVERVIEW - KEY FIGURES
Revenue: € 3,637.4 m
(2021|22: € 2,901.5 m)
Operating profit
1: € 158.4 m
(2021|22: € 86.5 m)
Operating margin: 4.4%
(2021|22: 3.0%)
EBIT: € 88.3 m
(2021|22: € 24.7 m)
Earnings per share: € 0.25
(2021|22: loss per share of € 0.20)
Dividend per share
2: € 0.90
(2021|22: € 0.75)
8,730
Employees (FTEs)
55
Production
sites
Operating profit before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted joint ventures.
Proposal to the AGM.
AGRANA | Annual Results for 2022|23 | 17 May 2023
5
Disclaimer
AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 05:39:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Analyst Recommendations on AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Sales 2023
3 591 M
3 900 M
3 900 M
Net income 2023
22,0 M
23,8 M
23,8 M
Net Debt 2023
703 M
763 M
763 M
P/E ratio 2023
49,4x
Yield 2023
4,77%
Capitalization
1 081 M
1 174 M
1 174 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,50x
EV / Sales 2024
0,48x
Nbr of Employees
8 858
Free-Float
18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
17,30 €
Average target price
18,25 €
Spread / Average Target
5,49%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.