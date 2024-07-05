Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Vienna, FN 99489 h
ISIN AT000AGRANA3
Dividend Announcement
The 37th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 5 July 2024 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 29 February 2024:
A dividend of € 0.90 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of € 56,240,078.
The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 10 July 2024, in respect of the 2023|24 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 11 July 2024. The dividend payment will be made from Monday, 15 July 2024, by credit entry by the custodian banks, net of 27.5% capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent.
Vienna, July 2024
The Management Board
05.07.2024 CET/CEST
