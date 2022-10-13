H1 2022|23: Presentation for the Conference Call

F R U I T S TA R C H S U G A R
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Results for the first half of 2022|23
Presentation for investors and analysts
Vienna, 13 October 2022
H1 2022|23
STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
€
AGRANA Results for H1 2022|23, 13 October 2022
2
H1 2022|23
KEY FIGURES
Revenue: € 1,792.3 million
+25.8%; H1 2021|22: € 1,424.4 million
EBITDA1: € 141.2 million
+50.2%; H1 2021|22: € 94.0 million
Operating profit2: € 86.5 million
+111.0%; H1 2021|22: € 41.0 million
EBIT: € 11.1 million
-75.2%; H1 2021|22: € 44.8 million
Loss for the period: € 17.0 million
-162.7%; H1 2021|22: profit of € 27.1 million
Operating profit
€m
86.5
41.0
H1 2021|22
H1 2022|23
8,937
Employees
(FTEs)
55
Production
sites
3
FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23
PRIORITIES
4
STRATEGY UPDATE
GOOD PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC AGENDA
Performance
Added-
Sustainability
value
Focus
Market &
Culture &
Customer
Organization
Focus
5
