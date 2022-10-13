Advanced search
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG

(AGR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00 2022-10-13 am EDT
14.10 EUR   +0.71%
H1 2022|23 : Presentation for the Conference Call
PU
AGRANA delivers security of supply for its customers despite difficult environment and achieves good operating profit before exceptional items in first half of 2022|23
EQ
Afr : AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report
EQ
H1 2022|23: Presentation for the Conference Call

10/13/2022 | 01:42am EDT
F R U I T S TA R C H S U G A R

The natural upgrade

AGRANA Investor Relations:

www.agrana.com/en/ir

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Results for the first half of 2022|23

Presentation for investors and analysts

Vienna, 13 October 2022

H1 2022|23

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

  • First half of 2022|23 operationally better than expected
  • All segments performed above expectations
  • Significant impairment in Fruit CGU negatively impacted
    H1 22|23 EBIT
  • AGRANA prepared for tougher H2 22|23 amid economic slowdown, continued war in Ukraine and high market volatility
  • Confirming guidance for full year 2022|23

AGRANA Results for H1 2022|23, 13 October 2022

2

H1 2022|23

KEY FIGURES

Revenue: € 1,792.3 million

+25.8%; H1 2021|22: € 1,424.4 million

EBITDA1: € 141.2 million

+50.2%; H1 2021|22: € 94.0 million

Operating profit2: € 86.5 million

+111.0%; H1 2021|22: € 41.0 million

EBIT: € 11.1 million

-75.2%; H1 2021|22: € 44.8 million

Loss for the period: € 17.0 million

-162.7%; H1 2021|22: profit of € 27.1 million

  1. EBITDA represents operating profit before exceptional items, results of equity-accounted JVs, and operating depreciation and amortisation.
  2. Before exceptional items and results of equity-accounted JVs.

Operating profit

€m 

86.5

41.0

H1 2021|22

H1 2022|23

8,937

Employees

(FTEs)

55

Production

sites

AGRANA Results for H1 2022|23, 13 October 2022

3

FINANCIAL YEAR 2022|23

PRIORITIES

  • Strong crisis management
  • Drive performance
  • Continue organisational and culture change
  • Develop long-term strategies

AGRANA Results for H1 2022|23, 13 October 2022

4

STRATEGY UPDATE

GOOD PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC AGENDA

  • Strong foundation; significant upside potential in all divisions
  • 2-phasedapproach: Phase 1 focused on strengthening core business, improving performance and driving cultural change
  • Concluded first part of strategic business review for Phase 2
    • Focus on incremental growth opportunities

Performance

Added-

Sustainability

value

Focus

Market &

Culture &

Customer

Organization

Focus

AGRANA Results for H1 2022|23, 13 October 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 05:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 276 M 3 179 M 3 179 M
Net income 2023 61,2 M 59,4 M 59,4 M
Net Debt 2023 630 M 611 M 611 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 5,36%
Capitalization 875 M 849 M 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 8 759
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,00 €
Average target price 18,05 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Mühleisen Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Josef Pröll Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Karpfinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG-18.02%849
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-32.20%3 205
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-26.18%555
DEL MONTE PACIFIC LIMITED-27.16%399
BONDUELLE-47.63%341
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-4.65%262