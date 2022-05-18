Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG

(AGR)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  05/18 06:38:15 am EDT
17.05 EUR   +2.10%
06:52aAGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Corporate Presentation 2022
PU
05/13AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended February 28, 2022
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AGRANA Beteiligungs : Corporate Presentation 2022

05/18/2022 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate presentation 2022 AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

OVERVIEW

  1. About us
  2. AGRANA-productsin daily life
  3. Strategy
  4. Production sites
  5. Group- & ownership structure
  6. History
  7. Financials
  8. Investment

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

Segment FRUIT

Segment STARCH

Segment SUGAR

Research & Development

Sustainability

Quality @ AGRANA

Business figures 2021|22

Outlook

Corporate presentation 2022

2

ABOUT US

AGRANA FACTS

  • We refine agricultural raw materials, turning them into a range of different industrial products to supply local producers as well as large multinational companies active in the food processing industry, in particular
  • We also serve the end-consumer market in the Sugar segment with country-specific brands such as "Wiener Zucker" in Austria

55

9,000

sites

2.9€ bn

production

employees

revenue

World market leader in the production of

FRUIT

SUPPLIER PREPARATIONS

Major manufacturer of customer-specific

STARCH

PRODUCTS

Leading

SUGAR

SUPPLIER

In Central, Eastern & South-Eastern

Europe

Corporate presentation 2022

3

STRATEGIC POSITIONING B2B

WE ALL CONSUME AGRANA (PRODUCTS)

At the beginning there is

AGRANA supplies

the Big Names...

always agriculture…

AGRANA refines

agricultural raw

confectionery, beverage,

materials...

fermentation industries, food

We all consume

retailers; paper, textile,

pharmaceutical industries;

AGRANA every

feed industry; dairy, ice-

day...

cream, bakery industries and

many more

Corporate presentation 2022

4

AGRANA-PRODUCTS IN DAILY LIFE

AT A GLANCE

FRUIT

STARCH

SUGAR

  • fruit preparations in dairy products, ice-cream, in baked goods or as fruit decoration
  • fruit juice concentrates in soft drinks and alcoholic beverages
  • as food ingredients, e.g. for sauces, potato products etc.
  • as child and infant food
  • for cosmetic products
  • for technical applications, e.g. for paper finishing
  • as animal feeds
  • for bioethanol
  • for consumers:
    "Wiener Zucker" (20%)
  • for food producers:
  • e.g. for pastries, confectionery, dairy products, preserves, drinks etc. (80%)

Corporate presentation 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 10:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
06:52aAGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Corporate Presentation 2022
PU
05/13AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended..
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft, 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/132021|22 ANNUAL RESULTS : AGRANA posts Group revenue of  2.9 billion and a significant inc..
PU
05/13AGRANA posts Group revenue of ? 2.9 bn and a significant increase in ?operating profit ..
EQ
05/13AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Provides Earnings Guidance for the Financial Yea..
CI
04/25AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHA : Dividend proposal of ? 0.75 per share for the 2021|..
EQ
04/25Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag Proposes Dividend for Fiscal 2022
CI
04/21AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Präsentation Zürs Konferenz (21.04.2022)
PU
04/21AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS : Präsentation Austrian Equity Days (07.04.2022)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 018 M 3 179 M 3 179 M
Net income 2023 70,0 M 73,7 M 73,7 M
Net Debt 2023 525 M 553 M 553 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 5,54%
Capitalization 1 044 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 7 352
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,70 €
Average target price 18,80 €
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Mühleisen Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Harringer Chief Technology Officer
Wolfgang Heer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG-2.91%1 099
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-9.31%4 516
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-23.35%575
BONDUELLE-22.49%547
LA DORIA S.P.A.-0.12%529
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-7.24%287