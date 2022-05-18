AGRANA Beteiligungs : Corporate Presentation 2022

We refine agricultural raw materials, turning them into a range of different industrial products to supply local producers as well as large multinational companies active in the food processing industry, in particular
We also serve the end-consumer market in the Sugar segment with country-specific brands such as "Wiener Zucker" in Austria
55
9,000
sites
2.9€ bn
production
employees
revenue
World market leader in the production of
FRUIT
SUPPLIER PREPARATIONS
Major manufacturer of customer-specific
STARCH
PRODUCTS
Leading
SUGAR
SUPPLIER
In Central, Eastern & South-Eastern
Europe
Corporate presentation 2022
3
STRATEGIC POSITIONING B2B
WE ALL CONSUME AGRANA (PRODUCTS)
At the beginning there is
AGRANA supplies
the Big Names...
always agriculture…
AGRANA refines
agricultural raw
confectionery, beverage,
materials...
fermentation industries, food
We all consume
retailers; paper, textile,
pharmaceutical industries;
AGRANA every
feed industry; dairy, ice-
day...
cream, bakery industries and
many more
Corporate presentation 2022
4
AGRANA-PRODUCTS IN DAILY LIFE
AT A GLANCE
FRUIT
STARCH
SUGAR
fruit preparations in dairy products, ice-cream, in baked goods or as fruit decoration
fruit juice concentrates in soft drinks and alcoholic beverages
as food ingredients, e.g. for sauces, potato products etc.
as child and infant food
for cosmetic products
for technical applications, e.g. for paper finishing
as animal feeds
for bioethanol
for consumers:
"Wiener Zucker" (20%)
for food producers:
e.g. for pastries, confectionery, dairy products, preserves, drinks etc. (80%)
Corporate presentation 2022
5
