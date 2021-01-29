AGRANA Beteiligungs : Management Board Change at AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today announced the appointment of Mr Markus Mühleisen, MBA, (54), as the CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2021. This manager originating from Düsseldorf (Germany), succeeds Johann Marihart (70), whose mandate as CEO was today extended by a period of three months and who will enter retirement on 31 May 2021 after 32 years on AGRANA's Management Board and 29 as its CEO. Johann Marihart has played a leading role in developing AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG into a successful international industrial player. At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board expressed its thanks to Johann Marihart for his work leading the company over what has been nearly three decades.

Markus Mühleisen will be responsible for the areas of communication, strategy, human resources and business policy, among others. He has been active in the food and luxury food sector for more than 20 years, including positions at Nestlé, General Mills and, since 2018, at the international dairy group Arla Foods as its Group-Vice President. Markus Mühleisen has comprehensive international management experience, particularly in the areas of marketing and strategy.

Downloas press release