    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -2-

05/28/2021
* Information about the issuer: Name/company and address or a code used for 
  transactions between banks (SWIFT code) 
* Information about the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth for 
  individuals, register and register number for legal entities, if applicable 
* Information about the shares: Number of shares held by the shareholder, 
  ISIN AT000AGRANA3 (internationally accepted securities identification number) 
* Depository number, securities account number or other designation as 
  applicable 
* Time or period to which the deposit confirmation refers 
 
The deposit confirmation as proof of the shareholding for participation in the 
Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the record date June 19, 2021 
(24:00 o'clock, Vienna time). 
The deposit confirmation will be accepted in German or English. 
 
V. APPOINTMENT OF A SPECIAL VOTING PROXY AND PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED 
 
Every shareholder who is entitled to participation in the Virtual Annual General 
Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV and has 
provided the Company with evidence thereof in accordance with the provisions of 
Item IV of the present Convention has the right to appoint a special voting 
proxy. 
 
Pursuant to § 3 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV, making of motions, voting and raising 
of objections at this Virtual Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs- 
Aktiengesellschaft on June 29, 2021 may be done only via one of the special 
voting proxies. 
 
The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the Company, are 
proposed as special voting proxies: 
 
 
  1. Dr. Michael Knap 
     c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA 
     A-1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 
     Email: knap.agrana@hauptversammlung.at 
 
  2. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Dr. Christoph Nauer LL.M. 
     c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
     A-2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstraße 4 
     Email: nauer.agrana@hauptversammlung.at 
 
  3. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Mag. Ewald Oberhammer LL.M. 
     c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
     A-1010 Vienna, Karlsplatz 3/1 
     Email: oberhammer.agrana@hauptversammlung.at 
 
  4. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Dr. Sascha Schulz 
     c/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
     A-1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19 
     Email: schulz.agrana@hauptversammlung.at 
 
 
Each shareholder may select one of the four persons named above as his or her 
special voting proxy and endow this person with power of attorney. 
 
A separate form for granting power of attorney is available on the Company's 
website at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting for granting power of attorney 
to the special voting proxies. Please use this form for granting power of 
attorney. 
 
Regarding the granting of power of attorney, the transmission options provided 
for this purpose and the deadlines, the specifications contained in the 
Participation Information must be observed. 
 
Personal presentation of the power of attorney at the place of the meeting is 
expressly excluded. 
 
VI. INFORMATION ABOUT THE RIGHTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110, 
118 AND 119 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG) 
 
1. Extension of the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 109 of the Austrian 
Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 
 
Shareholders whose shares individually or jointly amount to at least 5 % of the 
authorized capital and who have been holders of these shares for at least three 
months before the application may request in writing that additional items be 
included into the agenda of this Annual General Meeting and announced, provided 
such request is received by the Company in writing with legally binding 
signatures, by post or courier, no later than June 8, 2021 (24:00 o'clock, 
Vienna time), at the address A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 
1, Attn. Dipl.-Ing. Mag. Gertraud Wöber, General Secretary, or, if by email, 
with a qualified electronic signature to the email address 
anmeldung.agrana@hauptversammlung.at or by SWIFT to the address GIBAATWGGMS. "In 
writing with legally binding signatures" means signed by each applicant in 
person or on behalf of the company or, if sent by email, with a qualified 
electronic signature or, if sent by SWIFT, with Message Type MT598 or Type 
MT599, whereby ISIN AT000AGRANA3 must be indicated in the text. 
Each agenda item thus requested must include a proposed resolution and a 
rationale. The item requested to be added to the agenda and the resolution 
proposal, but not its rationale, must in any case be written in German as well. 
Shareholder ownership must be demonstrated by presentation of a deposit 
confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, confirming 
that the applicant shareholders have owned the shares for at least three months 
prior to the request, which confirmation must have been issued no more than 
seven days prior to its presentation to the Company. A plurality of deposit 
confirmations for shares which only together represent a shareholding of at 
least 5 % must refer to the same time (day, time). 
 
The other requirements for the deposit confirmation are described in the 
explanations concerning the right to participation (Item IV of the present 
Convention). 
 
2. Shareholders' proposed resolutions concerning the agenda pursuant to § 110 of 
the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 
Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to at least 1 % of the authorized 
capital may submit proposals for resolutions, including a rationale, concerning 
any item on the agenda, in text form, and may request that any such proposal, 
including the names of the shareholders concerned, the rationale and a possible 
opinion thereon by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board, be made 
available on the Company's website as listed in the commercial register, 
provided such written proposal and request is received by the Company no later 
than June 18, 2021 (24:00 o'clock, Vienna time), either via fax to +43 1 21137 
12055, or via letter mail to A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 
1, Attn. Dipl.-Ing. Mag. Gertraud Wöber, General Secretary, or via email to 
gertraud.woeber@agrana.com, whereby the request is to be annexed to the email in 
text form, e.g. as a PDF document. If and insofar as text form as defined in § 
13 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act is required for a statement, the 
latter must be made in a document or in another manner suitable for permanent 
reproduction in writing, the person making the statement must be named, and the 
conclusion of the statement must be made discernible by reproduction of the 
signature or otherwise. The resolution proposal, but not its rationale, must in 
any case also be written in German. 
 
Shareholder ownership must be demonstrated by presentation of a deposit 
confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), 
which must have been issued no more than seven days prior to its presentation to 
the Company. A plurality of deposit confirmations for shares which only together 
represent a shareholding of at least 1 % must refer to the same time (day, 
time). 
 
The other requirements for the deposit confirmation are described in the 
explanations concerning the right to participation (Item IV of the present 
Convention). 
 
3. Shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock 
Corporation Act (AktG) 
Every shareholder has the right to receive, upon request, information on the 
affairs of the Company during the Annual General Meeting, if and insofar as such 
information is necessary for the proper assessment of any item on the agenda. 
The obligation to provide information also covers the legal relationships of the 
Company with any affiliated company, as well as the situation of the Group and 
the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. 
The information may be withheld if according to reasonable business assessment 
it has the potential to cause significant harm to the Company or any associated 
enterprise, or if its disclosure would be a punishable offense under applicable 
law. 
The prerequisite for exercising the shareholders' right to information is proof 
of the right to participation (Item IV of the Convention) and the granting of a 
corresponding power of attorney to the special voting proxy (Item V of the 
Convention). 
 
It is expressly pointed out that the right to information and the right to speak 
during this Virtual Annual General Meeting can be exercised by the shareholders 
themselves by way of electronic mail exclusively by sending questions or the 
speech, respectively, by email directly to the Company exclusively to the email 
address fragen.agrana@hauptversammlung.at. 
 
Shareholders are requested to submit all questions in text form by email to the 
address fragen.agrana@hauptversammlung.at in good time so that they reach the 
Company no later than on the 3rd working day before the Annual General Meeting, 
i.e. June 24, 2021. This serves to maintain the economy of the meeting in the 
interest of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, in particular for 
issues that require a longer preparation time. This will enable the Management 
Board to prepare as accurately as possible and to answer the questions asked as 
quickly as possible. 
 
Please use the question form sheet, which is available for download from the 
Company's website at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting. If this question form 
sheet is not used, the person (name/company, date of birth/company register 
number of the shareholder) must be named in the corresponding email. In order to 
enable the Company to determine the identity and correspondence with the deposit 
confirmation, we ask that you also include your depository number in the email 
in this case. 
 
Please note that reasonable time limits may be set by the Chairperson during the 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
More detailed information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

