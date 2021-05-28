EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -2

* Information about the issuer: Name/company and address or a code used for
transactions between banks (SWIFT code)
* Information about the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth for
individuals, register and register number for legal entities, if applicable
* Information about the shares: Number of shares held by the shareholder,
ISIN AT000AGRANA3 (internationally accepted securities identification number)
* Depository number, securities account number or other designation as
applicable
* Time or period to which the deposit confirmation refers
The deposit confirmation as proof of the shareholding for participation in the
Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the record date June 19, 2021
(24:00 o'clock, Vienna time).
The deposit confirmation will be accepted in German or English.
V. APPOINTMENT OF A SPECIAL VOTING PROXY AND PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED
Every shareholder who is entitled to participation in the Virtual Annual General
Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV and has
provided the Company with evidence thereof in accordance with the provisions of
Item IV of the present Convention has the right to appoint a special voting
proxy.
Pursuant to § 3 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV, making of motions, voting and raising
of objections at this Virtual Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-
Aktiengesellschaft on June 29, 2021 may be done only via one of the special
voting proxies.
The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the Company, are
proposed as special voting proxies:
1. Dr. Michael Knap
c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA
A-1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22
Email: knap.agrana@hauptversammlung.at
2. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Dr. Christoph Nauer LL.M.
c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH
A-2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstraße 4
Email: nauer.agrana@hauptversammlung.at
3. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Mag. Ewald Oberhammer LL.M.
c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH
A-1010 Vienna, Karlsplatz 3/1
Email: oberhammer.agrana@hauptversammlung.at
4. Rechtsanwalt (Austrian Attorney-at-Law) Dr. Sascha Schulz
c/o Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH
A-1010 Vienna, Schottenring 19
Email: schulz.agrana@hauptversammlung.at
Each shareholder may select one of the four persons named above as his or her
special voting proxy and endow this person with power of attorney.
A separate form for granting power of attorney is available on the Company's
website at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting for granting power of attorney
to the special voting proxies. Please use this form for granting power of
attorney.
Regarding the granting of power of attorney, the transmission options provided
for this purpose and the deadlines, the specifications contained in the
Participation Information must be observed.
Personal presentation of the power of attorney at the place of the meeting is
expressly excluded.
VI. INFORMATION ABOUT THE RIGHTS OF THE SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110,
118 AND 119 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG)
1. Extension of the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 109 of the Austrian
Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Shareholders whose shares individually or jointly amount to at least 5 % of the
authorized capital and who have been holders of these shares for at least three
months before the application may request in writing that additional items be
included into the agenda of this Annual General Meeting and announced, provided
such request is received by the Company in writing with legally binding
signatures, by post or courier, no later than June 8, 2021 (24:00 o'clock,
Vienna time), at the address A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz
1, Attn. Dipl.-Ing. Mag. Gertraud Wöber, General Secretary, or, if by email,
with a qualified electronic signature to the email address
anmeldung.agrana@hauptversammlung.at or by SWIFT to the address GIBAATWGGMS. "In
writing with legally binding signatures" means signed by each applicant in
person or on behalf of the company or, if sent by email, with a qualified
electronic signature or, if sent by SWIFT, with Message Type MT598 or Type
MT599, whereby ISIN AT000AGRANA3 must be indicated in the text.
Each agenda item thus requested must include a proposed resolution and a
rationale. The item requested to be added to the agenda and the resolution
proposal, but not its rationale, must in any case be written in German as well.
Shareholder ownership must be demonstrated by presentation of a deposit
confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, confirming
that the applicant shareholders have owned the shares for at least three months
prior to the request, which confirmation must have been issued no more than
seven days prior to its presentation to the Company. A plurality of deposit
confirmations for shares which only together represent a shareholding of at
least 5 % must refer to the same time (day, time).
The other requirements for the deposit confirmation are described in the
explanations concerning the right to participation (Item IV of the present
Convention).
2. Shareholders' proposed resolutions concerning the agenda pursuant to § 110 of
the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Shareholders whose shares jointly amount to at least 1 % of the authorized
capital may submit proposals for resolutions, including a rationale, concerning
any item on the agenda, in text form, and may request that any such proposal,
including the names of the shareholders concerned, the rationale and a possible
opinion thereon by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board, be made
available on the Company's website as listed in the commercial register,
provided such written proposal and request is received by the Company no later
than June 18, 2021 (24:00 o'clock, Vienna time), either via fax to +43 1 21137
12055, or via letter mail to A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz
1, Attn. Dipl.-Ing. Mag. Gertraud Wöber, General Secretary, or via email to
gertraud.woeber@agrana.com, whereby the request is to be annexed to the email in
text form, e.g. as a PDF document. If and insofar as text form as defined in §
13 (2) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act is required for a statement, the
latter must be made in a document or in another manner suitable for permanent
reproduction in writing, the person making the statement must be named, and the
conclusion of the statement must be made discernible by reproduction of the
signature or otherwise. The resolution proposal, but not its rationale, must in
any case also be written in German.
Shareholder ownership must be demonstrated by presentation of a deposit
confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG),
which must have been issued no more than seven days prior to its presentation to
the Company. A plurality of deposit confirmations for shares which only together
represent a shareholding of at least 1 % must refer to the same time (day,
time).
The other requirements for the deposit confirmation are described in the
explanations concerning the right to participation (Item IV of the present
Convention).
3. Shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock
Corporation Act (AktG)
Every shareholder has the right to receive, upon request, information on the
affairs of the Company during the Annual General Meeting, if and insofar as such
information is necessary for the proper assessment of any item on the agenda.
The obligation to provide information also covers the legal relationships of the
Company with any affiliated company, as well as the situation of the Group and
the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.
The information may be withheld if according to reasonable business assessment
it has the potential to cause significant harm to the Company or any associated
enterprise, or if its disclosure would be a punishable offense under applicable
law.
The prerequisite for exercising the shareholders' right to information is proof
of the right to participation (Item IV of the Convention) and the granting of a
corresponding power of attorney to the special voting proxy (Item V of the
Convention).
It is expressly pointed out that the right to information and the right to speak
during this Virtual Annual General Meeting can be exercised by the shareholders
themselves by way of electronic mail exclusively by sending questions or the
speech, respectively, by email directly to the Company exclusively to the email
address fragen.agrana@hauptversammlung.at.
Shareholders are requested to submit all questions in text form by email to the
address fragen.agrana@hauptversammlung.at in good time so that they reach the
Company no later than on the 3rd working day before the Annual General Meeting,
i.e. June 24, 2021. This serves to maintain the economy of the meeting in the
interest of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, in particular for
issues that require a longer preparation time. This will enable the Management
Board to prepare as accurately as possible and to answer the questions asked as
quickly as possible.
Please use the question form sheet, which is available for download from the
Company's website at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting. If this question form
sheet is not used, the person (name/company, date of birth/company register
number of the shareholder) must be named in the corresponding email. In order to
enable the Company to determine the identity and correspondence with the deposit
confirmation, we ask that you also include your depository number in the email
in this case.
Please note that reasonable time limits may be set by the Chairperson during the
Annual General Meeting.
More detailed information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
May 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)