Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -3-

05/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be 
set out in the Participation Information. 
 
4. Shareholder motions at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 119 of the 
Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 
Every shareholder - regardless of a specific shareholding quota - is entitled to 
make motions for each item on the agenda in the Virtual Annual General Meeting 
in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV through his/her 
special voting proxy. 
 
The point in time up to which instructions on the making of motions to the 
special voting proxy are possible shall be determined by the Chairperson in the 
course of the Virtual Annual General Meeting. 
 
The prerequisite for this is proof of the right to participate in accordance 
with Item IV of this convention and the granting of a corresponding power of 
attorney to the special voting proxy in accordance with Item V of the present 
Convention. 
 
Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to 
make motions pursuant to § 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set 
out in the Participation Information. 
 
5. Information on data protection for shareholders 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft takes data protection very seriously. 
Further information can be found in our data privacy policy at www.agrana.com/ 
gdpr/en [http://www.agrana.com/gdpr/en]. 
 
VII. FURTHER INFORMATION AND NOTES 
 
1. Total number of shares and voting rights 
At the time of the convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting, the 
authorized capital of the Company amounts to EUR 113,531,274.76, divided into 
62,488,976 no-par value bearer shares. Each share grants one vote at the Virtual 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
The total number thus amounts to 62,488,976 voting rights at the time of the 
convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting. At the time of the convention 
of the Annual General Meeting, the Company holds own shares neither directly nor 
indirectly. 
 
There is only one class of shares. 
 
2. No physical presence 
Once more we emphasize that at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held as 
a Virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV, neither 
shareholders nor guests will be physically admitted to the location of the 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
Vienna, June 2021 
The Management Board 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
 
Mr. Hannes Haider 
Investor Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com 
 
Mr. Markus Simak 
Public Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

All news about AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
03:01aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -3-
DJ
03:01aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -2-
DJ
03:01aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Invitation to the General Meeti..
DJ
05/27EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Yearly financial report accord..
DJ
05/11PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG generates revenue of EUR 2.5 billion and ..
DJ
05/04AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS  : EANS-Adhoc AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of ..
PU
05/04PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per shar..
DJ
03/29PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA starts production of fruit preparations in Japan
DJ
03/23PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior ..
DJ
03/05PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA successfully concludes its longest ever starch potato pro..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 603 M 3 170 M 3 170 M
Net income 2022 73,2 M 89,1 M 89,1 M
Net Debt 2022 429 M 523 M 523 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 1 206 M 1 471 M 1 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 418
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 18,50 €
Last Close Price 19,30 €
Spread / Highest target 1,04%
Spread / Average Target -4,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Marihart Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Heer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.73%1 471
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-0.05%5 229
BONDUELLE7.21%869
LA DORIA S.P.A.27.34%649
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-0.38%378
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED18.54%225