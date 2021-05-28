EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -3

to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set out in the Participation Information. 4. Shareholder motions at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) Every shareholder - regardless of a specific shareholding quota - is entitled to make motions for each item on the agenda in the Virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV through his/her special voting proxy. The point in time up to which instructions on the making of motions to the special voting proxy are possible shall be determined by the Chairperson in the course of the Virtual Annual General Meeting. The prerequisite for this is proof of the right to participate in accordance with Item IV of this convention and the granting of a corresponding power of attorney to the special voting proxy in accordance with Item V of the present Convention. Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to make motions pursuant to § 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set out in the Participation Information. 5. Information on data protection for shareholders AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft takes data protection very seriously. Further information can be found in our data privacy policy at www.agrana.com/ gdpr/en [http://www.agrana.com/gdpr/en]. VII. FURTHER INFORMATION AND NOTES 1. Total number of shares and voting rights At the time of the convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting, the authorized capital of the Company amounts to EUR 113,531,274.76, divided into 62,488,976 no-par value bearer shares. Each share grants one vote at the Virtual Annual General Meeting. The total number thus amounts to 62,488,976 voting rights at the time of the convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting. At the time of the convention of the Annual General Meeting, the Company holds own shares neither directly nor indirectly. There is only one class of shares. 2. No physical presence Once more we emphasize that at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held as a Virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV, neither shareholders nor guests will be physically admitted to the location of the Annual General Meeting. Vienna, June 2021 The Management Board Further inquiry note: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Mr. Hannes Haider Investor Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com Mr. Markus Simak Public Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

