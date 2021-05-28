EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -3

to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be
set out in the Participation Information.
4. Shareholder motions at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 119 of the
Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Every shareholder - regardless of a specific shareholding quota - is entitled to
make motions for each item on the agenda in the Virtual Annual General Meeting
in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV through his/her
special voting proxy.
The point in time up to which instructions on the making of motions to the
special voting proxy are possible shall be determined by the Chairperson in the
course of the Virtual Annual General Meeting.
The prerequisite for this is proof of the right to participate in accordance
with Item IV of this convention and the granting of a corresponding power of
attorney to the special voting proxy in accordance with Item V of the present
Convention.
Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to
make motions pursuant to § 119 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set
out in the Participation Information.
5. Information on data protection for shareholders
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft takes data protection very seriously.
Further information can be found in our data privacy policy at www.agrana.com/
gdpr/en [http://www.agrana.com/gdpr/en].
VII. FURTHER INFORMATION AND NOTES
1. Total number of shares and voting rights
At the time of the convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting, the
authorized capital of the Company amounts to EUR 113,531,274.76, divided into
62,488,976 no-par value bearer shares. Each share grants one vote at the Virtual
Annual General Meeting.
The total number thus amounts to 62,488,976 voting rights at the time of the
convention of the Virtual Annual General Meeting. At the time of the convention
of the Annual General Meeting, the Company holds own shares neither directly nor
indirectly.
There is only one class of shares.
2. No physical presence
Once more we emphasize that at the upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held as
a Virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesV, neither
shareholders nor guests will be physically admitted to the location of the
Annual General Meeting.
Vienna, June 2021
The Management Board
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
