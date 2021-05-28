Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EANS-General Meeting : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

05/28/2021 | 03:01am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28.05.2021 
 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft 
Vienna, FN 99489 h 
ISIN AT000AGRANA3 
("Company") 
 
Convention of the 34th Annual General Meeting of 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft 
for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11:00 o'clock, Vienna time 
 
The place of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning of § 106 (1) of the 
Austrian Stock Corporation Act 
will be A-1020 Vienna, Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 
 
I. HOLDING OF THE MEETING AS A VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
1. Act on Special Measures under Corporate Law due to COVID-19 (COVID-19-GesG) 
and Corporate COVID-19 Ordinance (COVID-19-GesV) 
 
For the protection of shareholders and other participants, the Management Board 
has decided to make use of the statutory provision for a Virtual Annual General 
Meeting. 
 
On the basis of § 1 (2) of the COVID-19-GesG (Federal Law Gazette I No 16/2020 
as amended by Federal Law Gazette I No 156/2020) and the COVID-19-GesV (Federal 
Law Gazette II No 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II No 616/2020), 
the Annual General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft on June 29, 
2021, will be held, taking into account the interests of both the Company and 
the participants, in the form of a "Virtual Annual General Meeting". 
 
Thus, according to the resolution of the Management Board, shareholders and 
their representatives (with the exception of the special voting proxies pursuant 
to § 3 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV) may not be physically present at the Annual 
General Meeting of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft on June 29, 2021. 
 
The Virtual Annual General Meeting will be held in the physical presence of the 
Chairperson of the Supervisory Board, the Chairperson of the Management Board 
and the other members of the Management Board, the certifying notary public, and 
the four special voting proxies appointed by the Company, at Friedrich-Wilhelm- 
Raiffeisen-Platz 1, A-1020 Vienna. 
 
Holding of the Annual General Meeting as a Virtual Annual General Meeting in 
accordance with the COVID-19-GesV necessitates modifications in the procedure of 
the Annual General Meeting, as well as in the exercise of the shareholders' 
rights. 
 
The voting rights, the right to make motions, and the right to object shall be 
exercised exclusively by a special voting proxy designated by the Company 
pursuant to § 3 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV. 
 
The right to information may be exercised in the Virtual Annual General Meeting 
by the shareholders themselves by way of electronic communication, namely by 
submitting questions in text form exclusively by email directly to the Company's 
email address fragen.agrana@hauptversammlung.at, if and insofar as the 
shareholders have submitted a deposit certificate within the meaning of § 10a of 
the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in good time in accordance with Item 
IV, and authorized a special voting proxy in accordance with Item V. 
 
2. Broadcasting of the Annual General Meeting on the internet 
 
In accordance with § 3 (1), (2) and (4) of the COVID-19-GesV in conjunction with 
§ 102 (4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Annual General 
Meeting will be completely broadcast audiovisually in real time on the internet. 
 
This is permissible under applicable data protection law with regard to the 
legal basis provided by § 3 (1), (2) and (4) of the COVID-19-GesV. 
 
All shareholders of the Company may participate in the Virtual Annual General 
Meeting on June 29, 2021, starting at approximately 11:00 o'clock, Vienna time, 
using suitable technical aids (e.g. computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone as 
well as internet connection with sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) on 
the internet at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting. No registration or login 
is required to follow the Annual General Meeting. 
 
The broadcasting of the virtual Annual General Meeting of the Company on the 
internet enables all shareholders to follow the course of the Annual General 
Meeting and in particular the presentation of the Management Board, the 
answering of shareholders' questions and the voting procedure in real time via 
this unidirectional acoustic and optical connection. 
 
Please note that this live transmission as a Virtual Annual General Meeting does 
not allow for remote participation (§ 102 (3) 2 of the Austrian Stock 
Corporation Act) nor for remote voting (§ 102 (3) 3 and § 126 of the Austrian 
Stock Corporation Act), and that the internet-based broadcasting is not a 
bidirectional connection. The individual shareholder can therefore only follow 
the course of the Annual General Meeting. 
 
It is also pointed out that the Company is responsible for the use of technical 
means of communication only to the extent that these are attributable to its 
sphere of influence (§ 2 (6) of the COVID-19-GesV). 
 
Incidentally, reference is made to the information on the organizational and 
technical requirements for participation pursuant to § 3 (3) in conjunction with 
§ 2 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV ("Participation Information"). 
 
II. AGENDA 
 
 
  1. Presentation of the established Annual Financial Statement including the 
     Management Report, the Consolidated Financial Statement including the 
     Consolidated Management Report and the proposal for appropriation of 
     profits, the Corporate Governance Report and the report of the Supervisory 
     Board for the financial year 2020/2021 
  2. Resolution on the appropriation of profits 
  3. Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the 
     Management Board for the financial year 2020/2021 
  4. Resolution on the formal approval of the actions of the members of the 
     Supervisory Board for the financial year 2020/2021 
  5. Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board 
  6. Appointment of the auditor and the group auditor for the financial year 
     2021/2022 
  7. Resolution on the Remuneration Report 2020/2021 
 
 
 
III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; PROVISION OF INFORMATION ON THE 
WEBSITE 
 
In particular, the following documents will be available on the Company's 
website at www.agrana.com/en/ir/general-meeting in accordance with § 108 (3) and 
(4) of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) from June 8, 2021 at the 
latest: 
 
Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation 
pursuant to § 3 (3) in conjunction with § 2 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV 
("Participation InformationAnnual Financial Statement,Integrated Annual Report 
including 
 
 
* Consolidated Financial Statement and Summary Management Report, 
* Corporate Governance Report, 
* Proposal for the appropriation of profits, 
* Report of the Supervisory Board, 
* Non-Financial Information Statement, 
 
each for the financial year 2020/2021; 
 
* Proposed resolutions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board on 
  agenda items 2 to 7, 
* Remuneration Report, 
* Form for granting power of attorney (proxy form sheet) for the special voting 
  proxies pursuant to § 3 (4) of the COVID-19-GesV, 
* Question form sheet, 
* Form sheet for revocation of a power of attorney, 
* Full text of the present Convention. 
 
 
IV. RECORD DATE AND CONDITIONS FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The entitlement to participation in the Virtual Annual General Meeting and 
exercise the voting right and other shareholder rights that can be asserted in 
the course of this Virtual Annual General Meeting in accordance with COVID-19- 
GesG and COVID-19-GesV is based on the shareholding at the end of June 19, 2021 
(24:00 o'clock, Vienna Time) (record date). 
 
Only those who are shareholders on this record date and furnish evidence thereof 
to the Company are entitled to participation in this Virtual Annual General 
Meeting and exercise of their shareholders' rights in accordance with the COVID- 
19-GesG and COVID-19-GesV. 
 
For proof of shareholding on the record date, a deposit confirmation pursuant to 
§ 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) is to be submitted, which 
must be received by the Company no later than June 24, 2021 (24:00 o'clock, 
Vienna time), exclusively via any of the following communication channels and to 
any of the following addresses: 
 
(i) for transmission of the deposit confirmation in text form as approved by § 
13 (7) of the Articles of Association 
By fax to +43 1 8900 500 - 58 
By email to anmeldung.agrana@hauptversammlung.at 
(Deposit confirmations please in PDF format) 
 
(ii) for transmission of the deposit confirmation in writing with legally 
binding signatures 
By post or messenger AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft 
c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH 
A-8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 
By SWIFT GIBAATWGGMS 
(Message Type MT598 or MT599, 
ISIN AT000AGRANA3 must be indicated in the text) 
 
Appointment of a special voting proxy and exercise of the shareholders' right to 
information cannot become effective without a deposit confirmation received by 
the Company in due time. 
 
The shareholders are requested to contact their respective custodian bank and to 
arrange for the issuance and transmission of a deposit confirmation. 
 
The record date has no effect on the salability of the shares, and no 
significance for dividend entitlement. 
 
Deposit confirmation pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act 
(AktG) 
 
The deposit confirmation must be issued by the custodian bank headquartered in a 
state that is either a member state of the European Economic Area or a full 
member of the OECD, and shall comprise the following data (§ 10a (2) of the 
Austrian Stock Corporation Act):

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

