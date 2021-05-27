Log in
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
EANS-Tip Announcement : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

05/27/2021 | 03:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the 
  aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content 
  of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AGRANA Annual Financial Report 2020|21 
 
 
The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports 
below: 
 
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock 
Exchange Act 
English: 
Publication Date: 27.05.2021 
Publication Location: 
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2020_21/AGR 
ANA_AFR_2020_21_E_WEB.pdf 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
 
Mr. Hannes Haider 
Investor Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 
E-Mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com 
 
Mr. Markus Simak 
Public Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 
E-Mail: markus.simak@agrana.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

