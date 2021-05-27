EANS-Tip Announcement : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGRANA Annual Financial Report 2020|21 The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 27.05.2021 Publication Location: https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2020_21/AGR ANA_AFR_2020_21_E_WEB.pdf Further inquiry note: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Mr. Hannes Haider Investor Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 E-Mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com Mr. Markus Simak Public Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 E-Mail: markus.simak@agrana.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 27, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)