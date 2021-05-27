EANS-Tip Announcement : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AGRANA Annual Financial Report 2020|21
The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports
below:
Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 124 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 27.05.2021
Publication Location:
https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/annual_reports/2020_21/AGR
ANA_AFR_2020_21_E_WEB.pdf
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-Mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-Mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 27, 2021 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)