    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AG

(AGR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

New management structure at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH

03/09/2022 | 05:46am EST
EQS-Media / 09.03.2022 / 11:44

New management structure at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH

Wilhelm Schratz has been appointed to the management team of AUSTRIA Juice GmbH with effect from 1 March 2022. Schratz (39) joined AUSTRIA Juice in 2012 and most recently acted as Sales Director Fruit Juice Concentrates. As a member of the management team, he will be responsible for the sales and logistics of fruit juice concentrates.

CFO Lukas Maier (42) will be leaving the company at his own request with effect from 31 March 2022 and will be moving on to Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG. From 1 April 2022, he will be acting as General Manager for RWA International Holding, where he will be responsible for the animal feed division. His responsibilities at AUSTRIA Juice will be taken over additionally by CEO Franz Ennser.

The general management team at AUSTRIA Juice GmbH will consequently be made up of three members from 1 April 2022:

  • CEO Franz Ennser (responsible for raw materials, production, HR, quality management, quality assurance, finance, controlling, legal affairs, IT and compliance)
  • CSO Kai Antonius (responsible for sales added value, product development, new business development, food technology and marketing)
  • CSO Wilhelm Schratz (responsible for fruit juice concentrate sales, logistics, customs and back-office sales)



About AUSTRIA Juice

AUSTRIA Juice is a joint venture between AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (AGRANA) and Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG (RWA). It produces fruit juice concentrates, fruit purées and natural flavourings as well as beverage bases and direct juices for the downstream beverages sector. With around 800 personnel, the company is based in Kröllendorf, Lower Austria, and maintains 14 sites in Austria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Ukraine and China.


About RWA Raiffeisen Ware Austria

Raiffeisen Ware Austria AG is the wholesale company and service provider of the Lagerhaus cooperatives in Austria. At the same time, it also acts as a holding company with subsidiaries in Austria and selected neighbouring countries in Eastern Europe. By means of a strategic alliance with BayWa AG, RWA is integrated in an international trading and service group.

Enquiries:
Markus Simak, Press Officer AGRANA, Tel. +43 - 1- 211 37-12084
Monika Voglgruber, Head of Corporate Communication RWA, Tel. +43 - 2262/755 50-3810



End of Media Release

Issuer: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Key word(s): Industry

09.03.2022 This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1
A-1020 Wien
Austria
Phone: +43-1-21137-0
Fax: +43-1-21137-12926
E-mail: investor.relations@agrana.com
Internet: www.agrana.com
ISIN: AT000AGRANA3
WKN: A2NB37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1298427

 
End of News EQS Media

1298427  09.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298427&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
