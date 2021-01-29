Log in
PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA: Markus Mühleisen succeeds Johann Marihart as CEO from 1 June 2021- IMAGE

01/29/2021 | 07:21am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Management Changes/Personnel/Company Information 
 
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today appointed Mr 
Markus Mühleisen, MBA, (54), to the position of CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2021. Originating from 
Düsseldorf (Germany), this manager succeeds Johann Marihart (70), whose mandate 
as CEO was today extended by a period of three months and who will enter 
retirement on 31 May 2021. Mühleisen will be responsible for the areas of 
communication, strategy, human resources and business policy, among others. 
 
 
For Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Erwin Hameseder, who oversaw the 
selection process for the new CEO, Markus Mühleisen has all the relevant 
qualifications and experience to lead the AGRANA Group: "I am delighted about 
the appointment of Markus Mühleisen. He has acted successfully in diverse 
management positions and has considerable international experience in the food 
and luxury food industry. Markus Mühleisen will ambitiously strive to continue 
the successful development of AGRANA." 
 
 
Markus Mühleisen has been active in the food and luxury food sector for more 
than 20 years, including positions at Nestlé, General Mills and, since 2018, at 
the international dairy group Arla Foods as its Group-Vice President. He has 
comprehensive international management experience, particularly in the areas of 
marketing and strategy. "The AGRANA Group is a strong, innovative and well 
positioned company with lots of potential. I am very much looking forward to 
writing the next chapter in the company's success story alongside my fellow 
board members and the entire AGRANA team," says Markus Mühleisen. 
 
 
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG expressed 
its deep-felt appreciation to Johann Marihart for all his work as CEO over what 
has been nearly three decades. AGRANA Supervisory Board Chairman Hameseder: "The 
successful development of AGRANA has been closely linked to Johann Marihart. 
Under his leadership, AGRANA grew to become a successful international 
industrial player. Revenues have increased seven-fold during the Marihart era. 
Besides the successful expansion in Europe, one of his other major achievements 
has been establishing the Fruit Division. He was central to the Company 
establishing a further division for diversification purposes - a strategy which 
has paid off particularly during difficult economic times and one which makes 
AGRANA fit for the future." 
 
 
After graduating in Vienna with a degree in technical chemistry, Johann Marihart 
started his professional career at the sugar refinery in Leopoldsdorf. As a 
chemist, Marihart moved on to the potato starch mill in Gmünd (Lower Austria), 
the former Österreichische Agrar-Industrie GmbH, on 1 July 1976. In the course 
of the merger of Österreichische Agrar-Industrie GmbH with the re-organised 
sugar industry, Marihart became a founding board member of AGRANA Beteiligungs- 
AG in 1988. As its CEO, he has played a central role in shaping AGRANA since 
1991: from the expansion of what was initially a domestic sugar and starch 
producer into Central and Eastern Europe after the opening of borders from 1990 
and the IPO in 1991 to the diversification into bioethanol and wheat starch as 
well as the Fruit segment and, therefore, AGRANA's becoming a processor of ten 
million metric tons of agricultural products in its Fruit, Starch and Sugar 
segments operating on all continents. 
 
 
About AGRANA 
 
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous 
industrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 production 
facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion. 
The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and 
also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a 
key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as 
organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar 
companies in Central and Eastern Europe. 
 
This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
 
 
Mag.(FH) Hannes Haider 
Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12905 
e-mail:hannes.haider@agrana.com 
 
 
Mag.(FH) Markus Simak 
Public Relations 
Tel.: +43-1-211 37-12084 
e-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Pictures with Announcement: 
=--------------------------------------------- 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2118/5/10655172/Johann_Marihart.jpg 
http://resources.euroadhoc.com/images/2118/5/10655172/Markus_Mühleisen.JPG

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 07:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

