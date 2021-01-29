PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA: Markus Mühleisen succeeds Johann Marihart as CEO from 1 June 2021- IMAGE

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Management Changes/Personnel/Company Information
Vienna - The Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today appointed Mr
Markus Mühleisen, MBA, (54), to the position of CEO of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
for a period of three years with effect from 1 June 2021. Originating from
Düsseldorf (Germany), this manager succeeds Johann Marihart (70), whose mandate
as CEO was today extended by a period of three months and who will enter
retirement on 31 May 2021. Mühleisen will be responsible for the areas of
communication, strategy, human resources and business policy, among others.
For Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Erwin Hameseder, who oversaw the
selection process for the new CEO, Markus Mühleisen has all the relevant
qualifications and experience to lead the AGRANA Group: "I am delighted about
the appointment of Markus Mühleisen. He has acted successfully in diverse
management positions and has considerable international experience in the food
and luxury food industry. Markus Mühleisen will ambitiously strive to continue
the successful development of AGRANA."
Markus Mühleisen has been active in the food and luxury food sector for more
than 20 years, including positions at Nestlé, General Mills and, since 2018, at
the international dairy group Arla Foods as its Group-Vice President. He has
comprehensive international management experience, particularly in the areas of
marketing and strategy. "The AGRANA Group is a strong, innovative and well
positioned company with lots of potential. I am very much looking forward to
writing the next chapter in the company's success story alongside my fellow
board members and the entire AGRANA team," says Markus Mühleisen.
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG expressed
its deep-felt appreciation to Johann Marihart for all his work as CEO over what
has been nearly three decades. AGRANA Supervisory Board Chairman Hameseder: "The
successful development of AGRANA has been closely linked to Johann Marihart.
Under his leadership, AGRANA grew to become a successful international
industrial player. Revenues have increased seven-fold during the Marihart era.
Besides the successful expansion in Europe, one of his other major achievements
has been establishing the Fruit Division. He was central to the Company
establishing a further division for diversification purposes - a strategy which
has paid off particularly during difficult economic times and one which makes
AGRANA fit for the future."
After graduating in Vienna with a degree in technical chemistry, Johann Marihart
started his professional career at the sugar refinery in Leopoldsdorf. As a
chemist, Marihart moved on to the potato starch mill in Gmünd (Lower Austria),
the former Österreichische Agrar-Industrie GmbH, on 1 July 1976. In the course
of the merger of Österreichische Agrar-Industrie GmbH with the re-organised
sugar industry, Marihart became a founding board member of AGRANA Beteiligungs-
AG in 1988. As its CEO, he has played a central role in shaping AGRANA since
1991: from the expansion of what was initially a domestic sugar and starch
producer into Central and Eastern Europe after the opening of borders from 1990
and the IPO in 1991 to the diversification into bioethanol and wheat starch as
well as the Fruit segment and, therefore, AGRANA's becoming a processor of ten
million metric tons of agricultural products in its Fruit, Starch and Sugar
segments operating on all continents.
About AGRANA
AGRANA converts agricultural raw materials into high-quality foods and numerous
industrial intermediate products. About 9,400 employees at 56 production
facilities worldwide generate annual Group revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion.
The Group was founded in 1988, is the global leader in fruit preparations and
also a major producer of fruit juice concentrates in Europe as well as being a
key manufacturer of customised potato, corn and wheat starch products as well as
organic ethanol in its Starch segment. AGRANA is one of the leading sugar
companies in Central and Eastern Europe.
This press release is available in German and English at www.agrana.com.
