AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year

03/23/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast 
23.03.2021 
 
Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 of 
at least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, the 
Group is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax 
(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior 
year: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million 
(2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million). 
 
Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in the 
fourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations business 
are the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year. 
 
The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021. 
 
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// 
www.agrana.com/]. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
 
Mr. Hannes Haider 
Investor Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com 
 
Mr. Markus Simak 
Public Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)

