PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior year

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Figures/Balance Sheet/Earnings Forecast 23.03.2021 Vienna - To date, AGRANA had been expecting an overall annual EBIT in 2020|21 of at least EUR 87.1 million. Following a provisional review of the figures, the Group is now expected to achieve provisional earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior year: EUR 87.1 million). Group revenue will amount to around EUR 2,550 million (2019|20: EUR 2,480.7 million). Besides the anticipated, significantly weaker, operating performance in the fourth quarter 2020|21, extraordinary items in the fruit preparations business are the main reason why EBIT in 2020|21 is below the level of the prior year. The 2020|21 annual report will be published as planned on 11 May 2021. This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// www.agrana.com/]. Further inquiry note: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Mr. Hannes Haider Investor Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com Mr. Markus Simak Public Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 23, 2021 12:12 ET (16:12 GMT)