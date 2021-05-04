Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGR   AT000AGRANA3

AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(AGR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial year

05/04/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation 
  (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. 
  The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AGRANA reports positive outlook for 2021|22 
 
Dividend Announcements/Distribution 
04.05.2021 
 
Vienna - The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today decided to propose 
a dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial 
year (dividend for 2019|20: EUR 0.77 per share) at the 34th Ordinary Annual 
General Meeting. 
 
AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent 
dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the 
result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while maintaining 
a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events and 
the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend 
policy. 
 
Based on provisional figures, AGRANA generated earnings before interest and tax 
(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year (1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021) in an 
amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior year: EUR 66.9* million). Earnings per share 
rose to EUR 0.96 (prior year: EUR 0.45*). Group revenue amounted to EUR 2,547.0 
million (prior year: EUR 2,480.7 million). 
 
Despite the major challenges persisting, among others due to the COVID-19 
pandemic, consolidated EBIT is expected to rise sharply** in the 2021|22 
financial year. On the grounds of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the associated 
high degree of volatility in all segments, this forecast is however 
characterised by a very high level of uncertainty. 
 
The publication of the Annual Report 2020|21, in addition to all the details 
relating to the annual results for 2020|21 and the outlook for 2021|22, will 
take place as scheduled on 11 May 2021. 
 
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// 
www.agrana.com/]. 
 
___________________________________________ 
*The prior-year figures have been restated in accordance with IAS 8. 
**By +10 % to +50 %. 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG 
 
Mr. Hannes Haider 
Investor Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com 
 
Mr. Markus Simak 
Public Relations 
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

All news about AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
04:31aPRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per shar..
DJ
03/29PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA starts production of fruit preparations in Japan
DJ
03/23PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / AGRANA 2020|21: EBIT 10 % below prior ..
DJ
03/05PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA successfully concludes its longest ever starch potato pr..
DJ
01/29AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS  : Management Board Change at AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
PU
01/29PRESS RELEASE  : AGRANA: Markus Mühleisen succeeds Johann Marihart as CEO from 1..
DJ
01/29PRESS RELEASE  : Management Board Change at AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
DJ
01/14AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS  : Nine-Month Profit Climbs as Sugar Boosts Revenue
MT
01/14AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS  : delivers significant earnings increase in first three qua..
PU
01/14EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Quarterly report
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 553 M 3 067 M 3 067 M
Net income 2021 55,0 M 66,0 M 66,0 M
Net Debt 2021 480 M 576 M 576 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 1 145 M 1 381 M 1 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 9 058
Free-Float 18,9%
Chart AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,75 €
Last Close Price 18,32 €
Spread / Highest target -1,75%
Spread / Average Target -3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johann Marihart Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Stephan Büttner Chief Financial Officer
Erwin Hameseder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Heer Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Jörg Gebhard Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AGRANA BETEILIGUNGS-AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT13.65%1 381
CHONGQING FULING ZHACAI GROUP CO., LTD.-5.56%4 871
BONDUELLE5.53%837
LA DORIA S.P.A.25.58%634
ROCK FIELD CO., LTD.-1.85%375
TIANYUN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED9.27%208
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ