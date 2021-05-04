PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial year

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AGRANA reports positive outlook for 2021|22
Dividend Announcements/Distribution
04.05.2021
Vienna - The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today decided to propose
a dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial
year (dividend for 2019|20: EUR 0.77 per share) at the 34th Ordinary Annual
General Meeting.
AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent
dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the
result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while maintaining
a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events and
the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend
policy.
Based on provisional figures, AGRANA generated earnings before interest and tax
(EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year (1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021) in an
amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior year: EUR 66.9* million). Earnings per share
rose to EUR 0.96 (prior year: EUR 0.45*). Group revenue amounted to EUR 2,547.0
million (prior year: EUR 2,480.7 million).
Despite the major challenges persisting, among others due to the COVID-19
pandemic, consolidated EBIT is expected to rise sharply** in the 2021|22
financial year. On the grounds of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the associated
high degree of volatility in all segments, this forecast is however
characterised by a very high level of uncertainty.
The publication of the Annual Report 2020|21, in addition to all the details
relating to the annual results for 2020|21 and the outlook for 2021|22, will
take place as scheduled on 11 May 2021.
This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http://
www.agrana.com/].
___________________________________________
*The prior-year figures have been restated in accordance with IAS 8.
**By +10 % to +50 %.
Further inquiry note:
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Mr. Hannes Haider
Investor Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905
E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com
Mr. Markus Simak
Public Relations
Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084
E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 04, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)