PRESS RELEASE : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / Dividend proposal of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial year

AGRANA reports positive outlook for 2021|22 Dividend Announcements/Distribution 04.05.2021 Vienna - The Management Board of AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG today decided to propose a dividend payment in the amount of EUR 0.85 per share for the 2020|21 financial year (dividend for 2019|20: EUR 0.77 per share) at the 34th Ordinary Annual General Meeting. AGRANA therefore remains committed to a predictable, reliable and transparent dividend policy that is geared to continuity. The dividends are based on the result as well as on the Group's cash flow and debt situation, while maintaining a solid balance sheet structure. Moreover, AGRANA also takes current events and the anticipated future development of business into account in its dividend policy. Based on provisional figures, AGRANA generated earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in its 2020|21 financial year (1 March 2020 to 28 February 2021) in an amount of EUR 78.7 million (prior year: EUR 66.9* million). Earnings per share rose to EUR 0.96 (prior year: EUR 0.45*). Group revenue amounted to EUR 2,547.0 million (prior year: EUR 2,480.7 million). Despite the major challenges persisting, among others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, consolidated EBIT is expected to rise sharply** in the 2021|22 financial year. On the grounds of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the associated high degree of volatility in all segments, this forecast is however characterised by a very high level of uncertainty. The publication of the Annual Report 2020|21, in addition to all the details relating to the annual results for 2020|21 and the outlook for 2021|22, will take place as scheduled on 11 May 2021. This announcement is available in German and English at www.agrana.com [http:// www.agrana.com/]. ___________________________________________ *The prior-year figures have been restated in accordance with IAS 8. **By +10 % to +50 %. Further inquiry note: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG Mr. Hannes Haider Investor Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12905 E-mail: hannes.haider@agrana.com Mr. Markus Simak Public Relations Phone: +43-1-211 37-12084 E-mail: markus.simak@agrana.com

