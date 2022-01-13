Log in
Q1-3 2021|22: Presentation for the Conference Call

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
F R U I T

S TA R C H

S U G A R

The natural upgrade

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Results for the first three quarters of 2021|22

Presentation for investors and analysts

Vienna, 13 January 2022

OVERVIEW - KEY FIGURES

Q3 2021|22 (3 months)

Q1-3 2021|22 (9 months)

Revenue: € 745.2 m

Revenue: € 2,169.6 m

(Q3 2020|21: € 656.0 m)

(Q1-3 2020|21: € 1,965.3 m)

EBIT: € 31.2 m

EBIT: € 76.0 m

(Q3 2020|21: € 28.5 m)

(Q1-3 2020|21: € 84.3 m)

EBIT margin: 4.2%

EBIT margin: 3.5%

(Q3 2020|21: 4.3%)

(Q1-3 2020|21: 4.3%)

AGRANA Results for Q1-3 2021|22, 13 January 2022

2

Q1-3 2021|22 OVERVIEW

Highly volatile business environment

  • Commodity markets have experienced a massive upturn
  • Energy costs saw extreme increases
  • COVID-19pandemic is far from over
  • Q3 campaign production: processing of raw materials (beet, potato, apple) has been very satisfactory thus far
  • Ethanol prices at historic highs -> main reason for the recent very strong EBIT performance in the Starch segment
  • We remain optimistic that we will achieve our target for the 2021|22 financial year of exceeding the prior year's operating profit of € 78.7 million significantly, i.e., by at least 10%

AGRANA Results for Q1-3 2021|22, 13 January 2022

3

FOLLOW-UP FROM H1 2021|22

GOOD PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC AGENDA

Focus Areas

  • Working on all five focus areas

Customer and

market

orientation

  • In-depthstrategic business review well underway

Organisational

change

  • Strong foundation; significant upside potential in all divisions

FRUIT

STARCH,

SUGAR

Profitable

growth

Value-added

Doing business

focus

sustainably

AGRANA Results for Q1-3 2021|22, 13 January 2022

4

SEGMENTS FRUIT, STARCH AND SUGAR

MARKET ENVIRONMENT DRIVERS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AGRANA Beteiligungs AG published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
