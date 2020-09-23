BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 operating results after the market closes on Monday, October 19, 2020. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA Toll Free (866) 363-3979

International (412) 902-4206





Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/37821

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Invest section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Invest section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-announces-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301136957.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation