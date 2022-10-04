Advanced search
Agree Realty Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

10/04/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its third quarter operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: 

USA Toll Free

(866) 363-3979


International

(412) 902-4206




Webcast: 

https://app.webinar.net/zABdjBzjoby

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to www.agreerealty.com and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,607 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

