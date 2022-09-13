Advanced search
    ADC   US0084921008

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION

(ADC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
74.16 USD   -2.11%
PR
Agree Realty Declares Monthly Common and Preferred Dividends

09/13/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.234 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share, representing a 7.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share from the third quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022.                                                                                       

Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable October 3, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2022.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,607 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 33.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-declares-monthly-common-and-preferred-dividends-301622084.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
