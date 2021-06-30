Log in
Agree Realty : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

06/30/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that it will release its second quarter operating results after the market closes on Monday, July 26, 2021.  A conference call to discuss the Company's operating results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties and shareholders may access the call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:

USA Toll Free

(866) 363-3979


International

(412) 902-4206




Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/408/41906

To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to http://www.agreerealty.com and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of http://www.agreerealty.com.

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,213 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 24.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

