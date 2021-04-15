Log in
Agree Realty Corporation

AGREE REALTY CORPORATION

(ADC)
  
Agree Realty : Declares Increased Monthly Cash Dividend

04/15/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.217 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share, representing an 8.5% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.400 per common share from the second quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2021.                                                                                                                                            

About Agree Realty Corporation

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,129 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 22.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.  The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".  For additional information, please visit www.agreerealty.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agree-realty-declares-increased-monthly-cash-dividend-301270143.html

SOURCE Agree Realty Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
