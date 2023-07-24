Financial and other reports (Quarterly financial report) 24.07.2023 17:36:10 (local time)
Company: Agria Group Holding AD-Varna (AGH)
Company: Agria Group Holding AD-Varna (AGH)
The report can be found on the financial web-site X3News
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Agria Group Holding AD published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2023 14:43:22 UTC.