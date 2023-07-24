Agria Group Holding AD is a Bulgarian holding company. Though it subsidiaries the Company is engaged in: Agribusiness, such as cultivation of agricultural land, production of grain crops and production of fruit trees for planting, as well as services related to various farming and technical events; Processing Industry, such as storage and processing of grain, as well as Trade and Export Operations. Furthermore the Company is engaged in the trade of farming fertilizers, plant protection chemicals, fuels and lubricants as well as sowing seeds. The main cultures grown by the Company's subsidiaries are wheat, barley, maize, sunflower and rapeseed, and the production range includes Flours, Bran, Semolina, and Hulled wheat.