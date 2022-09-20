Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Agriauto Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGIL   PK0027701017

AGRIAUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(AGIL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-18
129.20 PKR   -1.37%
2021Agriauto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Agriauto Industries Limited Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Year 2020-21
CI
2021Agriauto Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agriauto Industries : FINAL NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN PURSUANCE OF SECTION 244 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017

09/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Agriauto Industries Limited

   

September 20, 2022

TARIQ IQBAL BAWANI

Karachi

Company Secretary

Karachi

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Agriauto Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 08:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 485 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
Net income 2021 830 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
Net cash 2021 447 M 1,88 M 1,88 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,52x
Yield 2021 4,01%
Capitalization 3 721 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,88x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 990
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart AGRIAUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agriauto Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 129,20
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Fahim Kapadia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hassan Ali Ghazi CFO, Head-Finance, Supply Chain & IT
Yutaka Arae Chairman
Omar Razzaq Senior General Manager-Technical
Muhammad Ali Jameel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRIAUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-42.17%16
DENSO CORPORATION-23.39%38 973
APTIV PLC-43.45%25 273
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.85%15 851
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.23%13 980
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.88%13 815