Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. AgriBank, FCB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGRIP   US00850L2034

AGRIBANK, FCB

(AGRIP)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:39 2022-12-30 pm EST
103.70 USD   +3.72%
2022AgriBank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
2022AgriBank Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend

01/01/2023 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Paul-based AgriBank paid a quarterly cash dividend of $1.7188 per share on its 6.875 percent non-cumulative perpetual class A preferred stock to holders of record as of Dec. 1, 2022.

AgriBank issued $250 million of preferred stock on Oct. 29, 2013 to provide the Bank and the 15-state Farm Credit District it serves with long-term access to high-quality capital, helping ensure the District is well-positioned to meet the long-term growth and credit needs of farmer and rancher customers.

About AgriBank

AgriBank is part of the customer-owned, nationwide Farm Credit System. Under Farm Credit's cooperative structure, AgriBank is primarily owned by local Farm Credit Associations, which provide financial products and services to rural communities and agriculture. AgriBank obtains funds and provides funding and financial solutions to those Associations. The AgriBank District covers a 15-state area stretching from Wyoming to Ohio and Minnesota to Arkansas. For more information, please visit https://www.agribank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from expectations due to a number of risks and uncertainties. More information about these risks and uncertainties is contained in AgriBank's annual report. The Bank undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agribank-pays-quarterly-preferred-stock-dividend-301710782.html

SOURCE AgriBank


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about AGRIBANK, FCB
2022AgriBank Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
2022AgriBank Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
2022AgriBank Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
2022AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
2022AgriBank Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Year-End Financial Results
PR
2022AgriBank Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
2021AgriBank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PR
2021Agribank : Pays Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividend
PR
More news