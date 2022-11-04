Advanced search
    RICO   KYG410891066

AGRICO ACQUISITION CORP.

(RICO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.0750 USD   -4.09%
Agrico Acquisition : Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products Because of Possible Health Risk
PU
09/22Agrico Acquisition : Kalera Investor Day Presentation
PU
08/19Agrico Acquisition : Kalera Q2 2022 Earnings Presentation
PU
Agrico Acquisition : Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products Because of Possible Health Risk

11/04/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Aric Nissen | aric.nissen@kalera.com

11/3/22

Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products

Because of Possible Health Risk

ORLANDO, Fla., November 3, 2022 (FOR DISTRIBUTION) - Kalera Public Limited

Company ("Kalera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KAL), is voluntarily recalling 633 cases

of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and

Sa monella

001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be

contaminated with

, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes

Salmonella

fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened

immune systems. Healthy persons infected with

often experience fever,

Salmo lla

diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare

circumstances, infection with

can result in the organism getting into the

bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Florida. The Company has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure consumers do not receive any of the products affected by the recall.

Kalera's food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs. The Company promptly reported this issue to the FDA, and, to the Company's knowledge, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement, produced in the Orlando farm and sold in the state of Florida are being recalled. No other Kalera products are affected by the recall.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may contact the company at (407) 574-8204M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Media representatives should contact Aric Nissen, company spokesperson, aric.nissen@kalera.com.

Kalera

7455 Emerald Dunes Dr, Suite 2100 Orlando, FL 32822

+1 (407) 574-8204

WWW.KALERA.COM

Kalera

7455 Emerald Dunes Dr, Suite 2100 Orlando, FL 32822

+1 (407) 574-8204

WWW.KALERA.COM

Disclaimer

Kalera plc published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 21:31:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
