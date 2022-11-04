Agrico Acquisition : Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products Because of Possible Health Risk

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kalera Voluntarily Recalls Fresh Lettuce Products Because of Possible Health Risk ORLANDO, Fla., November 3, 2022 (FOR DISTRIBUTION) - Kalera Public Limited Company ("Kalera" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: KAL), is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and Sa monella 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with , an organism which can cause serious and sometimes Salmonella fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with often experience fever, Salmo lla diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with can result in the organism getting into the

bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Florida. The Company has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure consumers do not receive any of the products affected by the recall.

Kalera's food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs. The Company promptly reported thisSalmonellaissue to the FDA, and, to the Company's knowledge, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement, produced in the Orlando farm and sold in the state of Florida are being recalled. No other Kalera products are affected by the recall.

In the event consumers have the recalled products in their refrigerators, they should be discarded and not consumed. To obtain a refund or for more information, consumers may contact the company at (407) 574-8204M-F from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time. Media representatives should contact Aric Nissen, company spokesperson, aric.nissen@kalera.com.

