AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED is a China-based commercial bank. The Bank mainly operates through four business segments. The Corporate Finance segment is engaged in the deposit and loan business, small and micro business finance, settlement and cash management, trade financing and investment banking, among others. The Personal Finance segment is engaged in personal deposit and loan, credit card business and private banking business. The Treasury segment is engaged in money market business and investment portfolio management. The Asset Management segment is engaged in the provision of financial services, asset custody business, pension business and precious metal business.