Agricultural Bank of China : DEPARTURE OF DIRECTOR2021-12-31

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

DEPARTURE OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that Mr. LI Qiyun ceased to act as a non-executive director of the Bank and also ceased to be a member of each of the Strategic Planning and Sustainable Development Committee, Risk Management and Consumers' Interests Protection Committee and Risk Management Committee of Institutions in the United States Regions of the Board, due to the expiry of his term of office.

Mr. LI Qiyun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and does not have any matters in relation to his departure that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. LI Qiyun for his significant contribution to the Bank's development during his tenure of office.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

31 December 2021

