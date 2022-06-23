Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  News
  Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-06-23 am EDT
2.910 HKD    0.00%
Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING2022-06-23

06/23/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular and the notice of the 2021 annual general meeting (the "AGM") (the "Circular and Notice") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 13 May 2022, containing the time and venue of the AGM to be held and the details of each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM for the consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

In order to implement the current requirements regarding the prevention and control on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the AGM, and ensure the exercise of shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the Shareholders are recommended to attend and vote at the AGM through off-site means. The Shareholders can choose to vote by filling in and submitting the proxy form, i.e. to indicate your voting intention in the proxy form for the EGM dated 13 May 2022 (the "Proxy Form"), and designate the chairman of the AGM as your proxy. The Shareholders of A shares can also choose to vote by means of online voting, please refer to the voting methods set out in the notice and the indicative announcement of the AGM published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by the Bank on 13 May 2022 and 24 June 2022, respectively.

There will be stringent infection prevention measures at the venue of the AGM correspondingly. The Bank reminds the Shareholders and the persons concerned who present the AGM on-site to comply with relevant epidemic prevention and control requirements, adopt proper personal protection, wear a mask and cooperate with temperature check, health information inquiry and authentication and other matters.

1

The Shareholders shall refer to the Circular and Notice for the details of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. If there are any questions about the relevant resolutions or any enquiries regarding the Bank, the Shareholders are welcome to contact the office of the board of directors of the Bank through the following means:

Address: No. 69, Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Dongcheng District, Beijing, the PRC

Tel no.: 86-10-8510 8525

Fax no.: 86-10-8512 6571

E-mail address: ir@abchina.com

If any Shareholders of H shares have the intention to attend the AGM in person or have any other questions about the AGM, please contact Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Bank through the following means:

Address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel no.: 852-2862 8628

Fax no.: 852-2865 0990

E-mail address: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk

Save for the above, the time and venue of the AGM, the resolutions proposed at the AGM for the Shareholders' consideration and approval, the eligibility to attend the AGM, the proxy, the registration procedures, the H share register of members and all other information in relation to the AGM remain unchanged. Please refer to the Circular and Notice and the Proxy Form for the details.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

23 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong, Mr. ZHANG Xuguang and Mr. LIN Li; the non-executive directors are Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Wei, Ms. ZHOU Ji, Mr. LIU Xiaopeng and Mr. XIAO Xiang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, Mr. LIU Shouying and Mr. WU Liansheng.

2

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
