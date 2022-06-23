Agricultural Bank of China : INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING2022-06-23

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

INDICATIVE ANNOUNCEMENT ON

THE 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the circular and the notice of the 2021 annual general meeting (the "AGM") (the "Circular and Notice") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") dated 13 May 2022, containing the time and venue of the AGM to be held and the details of each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM for the consideration and approval of the shareholders of the Bank (the "Shareholders").

In order to implement the current requirements regarding the prevention and control on the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), protect the health and safety of the Shareholders and the attendees of the AGM, and ensure the exercise of shareholder's rights by the Shareholders, the Shareholders are recommended to attend and vote at the AGM through off-site means. The Shareholders can choose to vote by filling in and submitting the proxy form, i.e. to indicate your voting intention in the proxy form for the EGM dated 13 May 2022 (the "Proxy Form"), and designate the chairman of the AGM as your proxy. The Shareholders of A shares can also choose to vote by means of online voting, please refer to the voting methods set out in the notice and the indicative announcement of the AGM published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange by the Bank on 13 May 2022 and 24 June 2022, respectively.

There will be stringent infection prevention measures at the venue of the AGM correspondingly. The Bank reminds the Shareholders and the persons concerned who present the AGM on-site to comply with relevant epidemic prevention and control requirements, adopt proper personal protection, wear a mask and cooperate with temperature check, health information inquiry and authentication and other matters.