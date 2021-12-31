Agricultural Bank of China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION2021-12-31

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

GU Shu

ZHANG Qingsong

ZHANG Xuguang

LIN Li

Independent Non-executive Directors

WANG Xinxin

HUANG Zhenzhong

LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret

LIU Shouying

WU Liansheng

Non-executive Directors

LIAO Luming

LI Wei

ZHOU Ji