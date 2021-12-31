Log in
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
Agricultural Bank of China : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION2021-12-31

12/31/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

GU Shu

ZHANG Qingsong

ZHANG Xuguang

LIN Li

Independent Non-executive Directors

WANG Xinxin

HUANG Zhenzhong

LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret

LIU Shouying

WU Liansheng

Non-executive Directors

LIAO Luming

LI Wei

ZHOU Ji

There are seven Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

County Area

Risk

Risk

Board

Banking

Management

Management

committee

Strategic

Business and

and

Committee of

Planning and

Inclusive

Nomination

Consumers'

Related Party

Institutions

Sustainable

Finance

and

Audit and

Interests

Transactions

in the United

Development

Development

Remuneration

Compliance

Protection

Management

States

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Regions

GU Shu

C

ZHANG Qingsong

M

C

M

ZHANG Xuguang

M

M

M

LIN Li

M

M

M

WANG Xinxin

M

C

M

M

M

HUANG Zhenzhong

M

C

M

C

LEUNG KO May Yee,

M

M

C

M

Margaret

LIU Shouying

M

M

M

WU Liansheng

M

M

C

LIAO Luming

M

M

M

M

LI Wei

M

M

M

ZHOU Ji

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board Committees M Member of the relevant Board Committees

Beijing, the PRC

31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 09:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
