    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 December 20212022-01-06

01/06/2022 | 04:28am EST
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

December 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

Date Submitted:

06

January 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01288

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

30,738,823,096

RMB

1

RMB

30,738,823,096

Increase / decrease (-)

RMB

Balance at close of the month

30,738,823,096

RMB

1

RMB

30,738,823,096

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

601288

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

319,244,210,777

RMB

1

RMB

319,244,210,777

Increase / decrease (-)

RMB

Balance at close of the month

319,244,210,777

RMB

1

RMB

319,244,210,777

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

RMB

349,983,033,873

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class H

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01288

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

30,738,823,096

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

30,738,823,096

2. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Class A

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

601288

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

319,244,210,777

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

319,244,210,777

3. Type of shares

Preference shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

360001

Description

The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

Balance at close of preceding month

400,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

400,000,000

4. Type of shares

Preference shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code

360009

Description

The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

Balance at close of preceding month

400,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

400,000,000

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Preference shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

Preference Shares,

RMB

80,000,000,000

80,000,000,000

32,520,325,203

convertible compulsorily

upon occurrence of a

trigger event pursuant to

the terms and conditions

with respect to the

Preference Shares

Type of convertibles

Preference Shares

Stock code of the Convertibles

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

RMB

100

General Meeting approval date

23 June 2014

(if applicable)

Total C (Preference shares):

Remarks:

  1. The subscription price of the Preference Shares under the issuance is RMB100 per share.
  2. No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued = No. of preference shares x subscription price ÷ conversion price = 800,000,000 x RMB100 ÷ RMB2.46 = 32,520,325,203 A shares.

FF301

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes) Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 09:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 708 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2021 227 B 35 603 M 35 603 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,54x
Yield 2021 8,71%
Capitalization 1 018 B 160 B 160 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 459 000
Free-Float 63,1%
