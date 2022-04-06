Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 20222022-04-06

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
Status:
New Submission
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01288
Description
For the month ended:
31 March 2022
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:
Date Submitted:Agricultural Bank of China Limited
06 April 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Class HNumber of authorised/registered sharesBalance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the month
Number of authorised/registered shares
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
|
No
Authorised/registered share capital
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
319,244,210,777
Increase / decrease (-)
|
RMB
Balance at close of the month
|
319,244,210,777
Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288
Authorised/registered share capital
1 RMB
1
319,244,210,777 RMB
1 RMB
1
RMBTotal authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB
349,983,033,873
II. Movements in Issued Shares
Stock codeOrdinary shares 01288
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the month
Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the month
Stock codePreference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the month
Stock codePreference shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Balance at close of the monthClass of shares
0
Class of sharesDescription
Class of sharesDescription
Class HNot applicableListed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)YesNoNoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1).
Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference SharesRMB
80,000,000,000
80,000,000,000
32,520,325,203
Type of convertibles
Preference Shares
Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion priceRMB
100
General Meeting approval date (if applicable)
23 June 2014
1. Type of shares issuablePreference shares
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoTotal C (Preference shares):
Remarks:
-
1) The subscription price of the Preference Shares under the issuance is RMB100 per share.
-
2) No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued = No. of preference shares x subscription price ÷ conversion price = 800,000,000 x RMB100 ÷ RMB2.46 = 32,520,325,203 A shares.
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
