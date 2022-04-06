Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 20222022-04-06

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

Status: New Submission 1. Type of shares Ordinary shares Class of shares Listed on SEHK (Note 1) Yes Stock code 01288 Description For the month ended:

31 March 2022

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Date Submitted:Agricultural Bank of China Limited

06 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Class HNumber of authorised/registered sharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

30,738,823,096

30,738,823,096

Par valueRMBRMB

Number of authorised/registered shares Listed on SEHK (Note 1) No Authorised/registered share capital Balance at close of preceding month 319,244,210,777 Increase / decrease (-) RMB Balance at close of the month 319,244,210,777

2. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288

Class of shares

DescriptionClass A

319,244,210,777

Authorised/registered share capital

1 RMB

30,738,823,096

RMB

1

RMB

30,738,823,096

Par valueRMB

319,244,210,777 RMB

1 RMB

1

RMBTotal authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB

349,983,033,873

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 01288

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

2. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

3. Type of shares

Stock codePreference shares

360001

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

4. Type of shares

Stock codePreference shares

360009

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of shares

Description

30,738,823,096

0

30,738,823,096

Class of shares

Description

319,244,210,777

Class A

319,244,210,777

Class of sharesDescription

400,000,000

400,000,000

Class of sharesDescription

400,000,000

400,000,000

Class HNot applicableListed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)YesNoNoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1). Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference SharesRMB 80,000,000,000 80,000,000,000 32,520,325,203 Type of convertibles Preference Shares Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1) Subscription/Conversion priceRMB 100 General Meeting approval date (if applicable) 23 June 2014

1. Type of shares issuablePreference shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoTotal C (Preference shares):

Remarks:

1) The subscription price of the Preference Shares under the issuance is RMB100 per share.

2) No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued = No. of preference shares x subscription price ÷ conversion price = 800,000,000 x RMB100 ÷ RMB2.46 = 32,520,325,203 A shares.

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)

Not applicable