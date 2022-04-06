Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Agricultural Bank of China : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31 March 20222022-04-06

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

Status:

New Submission

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01288

Description

For the month ended:

31 March 2022

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer:

Date Submitted:Agricultural Bank of China Limited

06 April 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Class HNumber of authorised/registered sharesBalance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

30,738,823,096

30,738,823,096

Par valueRMBRMB

Number of authorised/registered shares

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

No

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

319,244,210,777

Increase / decrease (-)

RMB

Balance at close of the month

319,244,210,777

2. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288

Class of shares

DescriptionClass A

319,244,210,777

Authorised/registered share capital

1 RMB

30,738,823,096

RMB

1

RMB

30,738,823,096

Par valueRMB

319,244,210,777 RMB

1 RMB

1

RMBTotal authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month: RMB

349,983,033,873

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 01288

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

2. Type of shares

Stock codeOrdinary shares 601288

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

3. Type of shares

Stock codePreference shares

360001

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

4. Type of shares

Stock codePreference shares

360009

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the monthClass of shares

Description

30,738,823,096

0

30,738,823,096

Class of shares

Description

319,244,210,777

Class A

319,244,210,777

Class of sharesDescription

400,000,000

400,000,000

Class of sharesDescription

400,000,000

400,000,000

Class HNot applicableListed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)Listed on SEHK (Note 1)YesNoNoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoThe preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1).

Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference SharesRMB

80,000,000,000

80,000,000,000

32,520,325,203

Type of convertibles

Preference Shares

Stock code of the Convertibles (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion priceRMB

100

General Meeting approval date (if applicable)

23 June 2014

1. Type of shares issuablePreference shares

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)Class of sharesNot applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)NoTotal C (Preference shares):

Remarks:

  • 1) The subscription price of the Preference Shares under the issuance is RMB100 per share.

  • 2) No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued = No. of preference shares x subscription price ÷ conversion price = 800,000,000 x RMB100 ÷ RMB2.46 = 32,520,325,203 A shares.

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share

Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)

Not applicable

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 708 B 111 B 111 B
Net income 2021 229 B 35 951 M 35 951 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,84x
Yield 2021 8,02%
Capitalization 1 059 B 166 B 167 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 455 174
Free-Float 63,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 2,48 CNY
Average target price 3,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Zhong Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.81%166 493
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%80 784
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 885
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)13.92%58 354
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-1.71%57 434
CHINA CITIC BANK CO., LTD.19.82%35 735