Agricultural Bank of China : Notice of the 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting2021-01-12

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
01/12/2021 | 04:34am EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 28 January 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following businesses:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

  1. To consider and approve the election of Mr. GU Shu as an executive Director of the Bank; and
  2. To consider and approve the additional budget for poverty alleviation donations.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

13 January 2021

Notes:

  1. Purchasers of shares who have submitted their stocks and instruments of share transfer to the H share registrar of the Bank and registered as a shareholder on the H share register of members of the Bank before 4:30 p.m. on 22 January 2021 are entitled to attend the EGM. The H share register of members of the Bank will be closed from 25 January 2021 to 28 January 2021 (both days inclusive).
  2. Shareholders of H shares who are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM may designate one or more proxies to attend and vote at the EGM on his/her behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank.
    To be valid, the proxy form together with the power of attorney (if any) and other relevant authorisation document(s) (if any) which have been notarised shall be deposited at the H share registrar of the Bank, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, not less than 24 hours before the time designated for the EGM (i.e. by 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 27 January 2021). Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude the shareholders of H Shares from attending and voting at the EGM or any adjourned meeting should they so wish.

The address of the H share registrar of the Bank is as follows:

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

17M Floor Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

  1. Any voting at the EGM shall be taken by poll.
  2. Registration procedures for attending the EGM are as follows:
    holders of H shares or their proxies shall present proof of identity when attending the EGM. If a holder of H shares is a corporate entity, its legal representative or other persons authorised by the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate entity may attend the EGM with the resolutions of the board of directors or other governing body of such corporate entity designating such persons to attend the EGM.
  3. The EGM is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders attending (in person or by proxy) the EGM shall be responsible for their own travel and accommodation expenses.
  4. Please refer to the circular of the EGM dated 13 January 2021 for the details of the above resolutions to be proposed at the EGM for consideration and approval.

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors are Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Mr. ZHANG Xuguang; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei and Mr. WU Jiangtao; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:33:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
