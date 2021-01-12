Agricultural Bank of China : Notice of the 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting2021-01-12

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, 28 January 2021, at the Bank's headquarters, No. 18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following businesses:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

To consider and approve the election of Mr. GU Shu as an executive Director of the Bank; and To consider and approve the additional budget for poverty alleviation donations.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

13 January 2021

Notes: