Agricultural Bank of China : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR2022-06-13

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that due to work arrangements, Mr. FAN Jianqiang has tendered his resignation as a supervisor representing shareholders of the Bank, a member of the Due Diligence Supervision Committee and a member of the Finance and Internal Control Supervision Committee of the board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors"). According to the requirements of the Articles of Association of the Bank, the resignation letter of Mr. FAN Jianqiang was delivered to the Board of Supervisors and took effect on 13 June 2022.

Mr. FAN Jianqiang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors and does not have any matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.

The Board of Supervisors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. FAN Jianqiang for his contribution to the Bank's development during his tenure of office.

