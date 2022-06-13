Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
2022-06-13
2.920 HKD   -0.34%
05:13aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Resignation of supervisor2022-06-13
PU
06/08AgBank Gets Regulatory Nod to Issue Up to $30 Billion of Renminbi Bonds for Tier-2 Capital Boost
MT
06/07AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on the approval of issue of tier-2 capital bonds2022-06-07
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agricultural Bank of China : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR2022-06-13

06/13/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") announces that due to work arrangements, Mr. FAN Jianqiang has tendered his resignation as a supervisor representing shareholders of the Bank, a member of the Due Diligence Supervision Committee and a member of the Finance and Internal Control Supervision Committee of the board of supervisors of the Bank (the "Board of Supervisors"). According to the requirements of the Articles of Association of the Bank, the resignation letter of Mr. FAN Jianqiang was delivered to the Board of Supervisors and took effect on 13 June 2022.

Mr. FAN Jianqiang has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors and does not have any matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.

The Board of Supervisors would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. FAN Jianqiang for his contribution to the Bank's development during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

13 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong, Mr. ZHANG Xuguang and Mr. LIN Li; the non-executive directors are Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Wei, Ms. ZHOU Ji, Mr. LIU Xiaopeng and Mr. XIAO Xiang; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret, Mr. LIU Shouying and Mr. WU Liansheng.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 757 B 113 B 113 B
Net income 2022 247 B 36 855 M 36 855 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,61x
Yield 2022 8,62%
Capitalization 1 041 B 155 B 155 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 455 174
Free-Float 62,8%
Managers and Directors
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhen Zhong Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
