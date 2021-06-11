Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT2021-06-11

Log in
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

06/11/2021 | 06:12am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

RESIGNATION OF THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Due to adjustment in work arrangements, Mr. ZHAN Dongsheng has tendered his resignation as an executive vice president of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank"). Mr. ZHAN Dongsheng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank and does not have any matters in relation to his resignation that should be brought to the attention of the shareholders or creditors of the Bank.

During his tenure as an executive vice president of the Bank, Mr. ZHAN Dongsheng performed his duties faithfully with diligence and commitment. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. ZHAN Dongsheng for his important contributions to the development of the Bank during his tenure.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

11 June 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong and Mr. ZHANG Xuguang; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei, Mr. WU Jiangtao and Ms. ZHOU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
