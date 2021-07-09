Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Agricultural Bank of China Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1288   CNE100000Q43

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

(1288)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING2021-07-09

07/09/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POLL RESULTS OF

THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting of the Bank (the "EGM") was held at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC on Friday, 9 July 2021.

The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the EGM was 349,983,033,873 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for, against or abstained any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. There were no restrictions on the above holder of the Bank's ordinary shares casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. 100 Shareholders and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 299,342,308,013 ordinary shares, representing 85.530520% of the total voting shares of the Bank were present at the EGM, details of which are set out below:

Total number of Shareholders and authorised proxies attending the EGM

100

  Total number of holders of A shares present at the EGM

97

  Total number of holders of H shares present at the EGM

3

Total number of voting shares present at the EGM

299,342,308,013

  Total number of voting shares held by holders of A shares

288,468,250,831

  Total number of voting shares held by holders of H shares

10,874,057,182

Percentage of voting shares present at the EGM in the total voting shares (%)

85.530520

  Percentage of voting shares held by holders of A shares in total voting shares (%)

82.423496

  Percentage of voting shares held by holders of H shares in total voting shares (%)

3.107024

Note: The total number of the Shareholders attending the EGM includes the Shareholders who attended the EGM on site and Shareholders who attended the EGM by way of online voting. As the resolutions proposed at the EGM do not have to be approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank, holders of preference shares of the Bank did not attend the EGM.

1

The EGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. ZHANG Qingsong, the vice chairman of the Board. Voting at the EGM was conducted by poll. Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Bank's H share registrar, was appointed by the Bank as the scrutineer for the voting. The procedures to call and convene the EGM were in compliance with laws and regulations of the PRC (including the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") and the Implementation Rules for Online Voting at Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange); and voting method of the EGM was in compliance with laws and regulations of the PRC (including the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies issued by the CSRC and the Implementation Rules for Online Voting at Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange) and the articles of association of the Bank (the "Articles of Association"). 14 of the 15 directors of the Bank attended the EGM while Mr. GU Shu, the chairman of the Board, was unable to attend the EGM due to other business commitment. All of the Bank's eight supervisors attended the EGM. Due to other business commitment, the Bank's secretary to the Board could not attend the EGM. Other senior management of the Bank were present at the EGM.

POLL RESULTS

Reference is made to the circular of the EGM of the Bank dated 23 June 2021 containing details of each of the resolutions proposed at the EGM for Shareholders' consideration and approval. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the aforesaid circular. The poll results in respect of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstained

1.

To consider and approve the election of Mr. WU

299,287,509,721

572,250

54,226,042

Liansheng as an independent non-executive director of

(99.981694%)

(0.000191%)

(0.018115%)

the Bank

The ordinary resolution above was duly passed as more than 1/2 of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution by the Shareholders and authorized proxies present at the EGM.

Special Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstained

2.

To consider and approve the issuance plan of write-down

299,272,621,721

15,467,950

54,218,342

undated capital bonds of the Bank

(99.976720%)

(0.005168%)

(0.018112%)

The special resolution above was duly passed as more than 2/3 of the votes were cast in favour of the resolution by the shareholders and authorised proxies present at the EGM.

2

In accordance with the relevant regulatory requirements of the CSRC and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the poll results of the voting of holders of A shares with less than 5% of voting shares in respect of the resolutions involving significant events at the EGM were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

Abstained

1.

To consider and approve the election of Mr. WU

24,864,812,540

569,800

236,900

Liansheng as an independent non-executive director of

(99.996756%)

(0.002291%)

(0.000953%)

the Bank

LAWYERS' CERTIFICATION

Ms. SU Zheng and Ms. YUAN Bingyu, attorneys from King & Wood Mallesons, witnessed the EGM and issued a legal opinion certifying that the procedures to call and convene the EGM were in compliance with laws and regulations of the PRC (including the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies issued by the CSRC and the Implementation Rules for Online Voting at Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange); the qualifications of attendees, the qualification of the caller, the voting process of the EGM and the other relevant issues were in compliance with laws and regulations of the PRC, including the Company Law of the PRC, the Rules Governing Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies issued by the CSRC and the Implementation Rules for Online Voting at Shareholders' General Meetings of Listed Companies of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Articles of Association. The poll results of the EGM were lawful and valid.

By Order of the Board

Agricultural Bank of China Limited

HAN Guoqiang

Company Secretary

Beijing, the PRC

9 July 2021

As at the date of this notice, the executive directors are Mr. GU Shu, Mr. ZHANG Qingsong, Mr. ZHANG Xuguang and Mr. LIN Li; the non-executive directors are Mr. ZHU Hailin, Mr. LIAO Luming, Mr. LI Qiyun, Mr. LI Wei, Mr. WU Jiangtao and Ms. ZHOU Ji; and the independent non-executive directors are Ms. XIAO Xing, Mr. WANG Xinxin, Mr. HUANG Zhenzhong, Ms. LEUNG KO May Yee, Margaret and Mr. LIU Shouying.

3

Disclaimer

Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
06:16aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Announcement on the poll results of the 2021 secon..
PU
07/08AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Se..
PU
07/05MARKET CHATTER : Chinese Lenders Likely to Post 3% Profit Growth in Q2, Q3, Bank..
MT
06/22AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Bitcoin rallies after dropping below $30,000 on Ch..
RE
06/22AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Notice of the 2021 Second Extraordinary General Me..
PU
06/22China Banks, Payment Services Summoned to Beijing in Virtual Currency Crackdo..
MT
06/22China Sets New Method for Banks to Calculate Deposit Rates
MT
06/22MARKET CHATTER : AgBank Warns Clients Against Crypto Fraud as China Steps Up Cra..
MT
06/21China Asks Banks, Alipay Not to Provide Cryptocurrency-Related Services
MT
06/21Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 703 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2021 221 B 34 086 M 34 086 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
Yield 2021 8,70%
Capitalization 1 032 B 159 B 159 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 459 000
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Agricultural Bank of China Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 2,22 CNY
Average target price 3,30 CNY
Spread / Average Target 48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Qing Song Zhang Vice Chairman & President
Jing Dong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Gu Chairman
Xing Xiao Independent Non-Executive Director
Xin Xin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.11.22%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED23.08%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.15%52 826
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.2.69%45 830