Agricultural Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POLL RESULTS OF THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING2021-07-09

AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED

中 國 農 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1288)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE POLL RESULTS OF

THE 2021 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (the "Bank") hereby announces that the 2021 second extraordinary general meeting of the Bank (the "EGM") was held at the Bank's headquarters, No.18B Jianguomen Nei Avenue, Beijing, the PRC on Friday, 9 July 2021.

The total number of issued ordinary shares of the Bank as at the date of the EGM was 349,983,033,873 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote for, against or abstained any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM. There were no restrictions on the above holder of the Bank's ordinary shares casting votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the EGM. 100 Shareholders and authorised proxies holding an aggregate of 299,342,308,013 ordinary shares, representing 85.530520% of the total voting shares of the Bank were present at the EGM, details of which are set out below:

Total number of Shareholders and authorised proxies attending the EGM 100 Total number of holders of A shares present at the EGM 97 Total number of holders of H shares present at the EGM 3 Total number of voting shares present at the EGM 299,342,308,013 Total number of voting shares held by holders of A shares 288,468,250,831 Total number of voting shares held by holders of H shares 10,874,057,182 Percentage of voting shares present at the EGM in the total voting shares (%) 85.530520 Percentage of voting shares held by holders of A shares in total voting shares (%) 82.423496 Percentage of voting shares held by holders of H shares in total voting shares (%) 3.107024

Note: The total number of the Shareholders attending the EGM includes the Shareholders who attended the EGM on site and Shareholders who attended the EGM by way of online voting. As the resolutions proposed at the EGM do not have to be approved by the holders of preference shares of the Bank, holders of preference shares of the Bank did not attend the EGM.